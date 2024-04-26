IPL 2024: Lucknow Super Giants has ‘fingers crossed’ on Mayank Yadav’s return against Rajasthan Royals

Lucknow Super Giants assistant coach Sridharan Sriram on Friday said that good execution had contributed to the meteoric rise of India’s latest pace sensation, Mayank Yadav.

“He’s got a good cricketing sense in terms of the areas he bowls in. His execution has been very good; more than the pace, his execution and the lengths he has hit have been the standouts for me,” Sriram said on the eve of his side’s Indian Premier League (IPL) match against Rajasthan Royals here.

Mayank broke onto the stage with his express pace against Punjab Kings, before clocking a delivery at 156.7 kilometres per hour against Royal Challengers Bengaluru, the fastest this season, and putting his name in the hat for India’s T20 World Cup squad.

The 21-year-old was bowling in the nets on Friday, indicating a recovery from the abdominal strain he suffered against Gujarat Titans on April 7. On the possibility of Mayank playing against Royals, Sriram said, “We’ll see how he pulls up after the nets session today. He is pretty close, so yeah, hopefully [he plays], fingers crossed.”

Super Giants recorded back-to-back wins against Chennai Super Kings to move to fourth place, level on points with Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad. However, Sriram said the Playoffs scrap did not bring added pressure.

“You have to keep the white noise away. We cannot look too much at others who we have no control over. We got to turn up every day and be the best we can be,” he said.

From the opposite camp, Dhruv Jurel insisted that Royals management’s unwavering faith in him through his lean patch will help him turn a corner.

Often assigned the task to slog at death, Jurel has scored just 50 runs in five innings at a strike rate of less than 120.

“Even the openers have to hit in the PowerPlay. Similarly, the death batters also have a role. But if I’m afraid of it even before going out, it would get difficult. I think it is an important slot and I see it as a chance to contribute valuable runs; I think the management has trusted me for a reason, which makes it easier to score at a higher strike rate,” Jurel said.