IPL 2021 schedule: Full fixtures table, timings, venues

The 14th edition of the Indian Premier League will begin in Chennai from April 9 with defending champion Mumbai Indians taking on Royal Challengers Bangalore.

The World’s Largest Cricket Stadium - Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad will host the Playoffs as well as the final on 30th May, 2021 which promises to be a visual spectacle. The newly-built stadium that hosted India’s second Pink Ball fixture at home with great grandeur will host its first ever IPL.

Below is the full schedule of the league phase of IPL 2021 season.

DATE & DAY MATCH TIME (IST) VENUE April 9, Friday Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore 7:30 PM Chennai April 10, Saturday Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals 7:30 PM Mumbai April 11, Sunday Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders 7:30 PM Chennai April 12, Monday Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings 7:30 PM Mumbai April 13, Tuesday Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians 7:30 PM Chennai April 14, Wednesday Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore 7:30 PM Chennai April 15, Thursday Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals 7:30 PM Mumbai April 16, Friday Punjab Kings vs Chennai Super Kings 7:30 PM Mumbai April 17, Saturday Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad 7:30 PM Chennai April 18, Sunday Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders 3:30 PM Chennai April 18, Sunday Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings 7:30 PM Mumbai April 19, Monday Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals 7:30 PM Mumbai April 20, Tuesday Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians 7:30 PM Chennai April 21, Wednesday Punjab Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad 3:30 PM Chennai April 21, Wednesday Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings 7:30 PM Mumbai April 22, Thursday Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals 7:30 PM Mumbai April 23, Friday Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians 7:30 PM Chennai April 24, Saturday Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders 7:30 PM Mumbai April 25, Sunday Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore 3:30 PM Mumbai April 25, Sunday Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals 7:30 PM Chennai April 26, Monday Punjab Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders 7:30 PM Ahmedabad April 27, Tuesday Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore 7:30 PM Ahmedabad April 28, Wednesday Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad 7:30 PM Delhi April 29, Thursday Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals 3:30 PM Delhi April 29, Thursday Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders 7:30 PM Ahmedabad April 30, Friday Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore 7:30 PM Ahmedabad May 1, Saturday Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings 7:30 PM Delhi May 2, Sunday Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad 3:30 PM Delhi May 2, Sunday Punjab Kings Vs Delhi Capitals 7:30 PM Ahmedabad May 3, Monday Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore 7:30 PM Ahmedabad