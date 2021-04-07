IPL 2021 coronavirus positive players full list

Ahead of a second successive IPL edition during the Covid-19 pandemic, the Twenty20 League has been dogged by a slew of coronavirus cases. Over the last week, players, support staff and groundsmen have tested positive across venues. The 14th edition of the IPL, which will be played at six venues in India behind closed doors, to begin with, is scheduled between April 9 and May 30. Despite the Covid surge in India, there is no news of postponement as far as the IPL is concerned.

Here's the complete list of players and support staff who have tested positive so far.

Nitish Rana - Over a week after testing positive for the virus and undergoing self-isolation, Rana returned a negative Covid-19 test and joined the KKR team training sessions after an extended 12-day quarantine.

Devdutt Padikkal - The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) opener was in quarantine at his home in Bengaluru after testing positive for Covid-19 on March 22. He has since joined the RCB camp after testing negative for COVID-19. "He’s healthy, feeling better and raring to go," said RCB in a tweet.

IPL 2021: Mumbai Indians' wicketkeeping consultant Kiran More tests positive for COVID-19

Kiran More - The former India wicketkeeper, part of the Mumbai Indians' coaching set-up, has tested positive for Covid-19.

Daniel Sams - According to a statement released by RCB, Sams had returned a negative test upon his arrival in Chennai on April 3. A second test on April 7, however, returned a positive result. Sams has since gone into isolation at a designated medical facility.

Axar Patel - The Delhi Capitals allrounder has tested positive for Covid-19. Patel had checked into the team hotel in Mumbai on March 28 after arriving with a negative Covid-19 report but has returned a positive test since.