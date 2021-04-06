IPL 2021: Mumbai Indians' wicketkeeping consultant Kiran More tests positive for COVID-19

Mumbai Indians scout and wicketkeeping consultant Kiran More has tested positive for COVID-19. According to a statement by the franchise, the former India cricketer is currently asymptomatic and has been isolated.

"Mumbai Indians and Kiran More have followed all the BCCI health guidelines. The MI medical team will continue to monitor Mr. More’s health and abide by the BCCI protocols. We would like to remind our fans to be safe and follow COVID-19 appropriate behaviors in these difficult times," the franchise said in a statement.

Mumbai Indians is currently in Chennai and will begin its campaign on Friday.

Earlier, 12 groundstaff at the Wankhede Stadium had tested positive, along with members of the event management team. Players Axar Patel, Devdutt Padikkal and Nitish Rana too had contracted the virus. However, the BCCI officials are confident that it will not affect the games.