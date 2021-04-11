IPL 2021, SRH vs KKR LIVE Score: Warner's Sunrisers takes on Morgan's Knight Riders

Welcome to the LIVE coverage of IPL 2021, Match 3 between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

[SRH vs KKR, IPL 2021, MATCH 3 LIVE SCORECARD]

PREVIEW

After failing to qualify for the playoffs in the last two editions, two-time champion Kolkata Knight Riders will hope to start well when it takes on Sunrisers Hyderabad at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium on Sunday.

The team has had some issues with its batting order in the last few years and mid-way through last year, Eoin Morgan took over as captain from Dinesh Karthik. Eventually, the team missed the playoffs on Net Run Rate to SRH and RCB.

The English skipper will now have a chance to implement his ideas from the start of the season and the team managed some crucial signings in the auction.

The return of Shakib Al Hassan gives the team huge balance to the side alongside Andre Russell as a genuine all-rounder.

The Sunil Narine experiment at top of the order ran its course and a lot rides on Rahul Tripathi or Nitish Rana alongside opener Shubhman Gill to set the tone. With the ball, the team has a balanced attack with Pat Cummins and Prasidh Krishna on the pace front while Shakib and Varun Chakravarthy, if he is fit, could be more than handy here at Chepauk.

In SRH, the former champion will face the best bowling attack in the competition especially with the return of Bhuvneshwar Kumar who excelled against England recently. Alongside Sandeep Sharma and T. Natarajan, it has a strong seam attack in addition to leg-spinner Rashid Khan.

The team’s only area of concern will be how good the all-rounders Abdul Samad and Vijay Shankar can be. The duo not only needs to shore up the finishing with the bat but also fill up the fifth bowler’s role if the team wants to play both Jonny Bairstow and Kane Williamson ahead of Jason Holder. The wicket on Friday was two-paced here and Sunrisers with its potent bowling attack will feel it has an edge.

- S. Dipak Ragav

PREDICTED XI

Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner (c), Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson, Vijay Shankar, Abdul Samad, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Sandeep Sharma, T. Natarajan

Kolkata Knight Riders: Shubman Gill, Rahul Tripathi, Nitish Rana, Eoin Morgan (c), Dinesh Karthik (wk), Andre Russell, Shakib Al Hasan, Harbhajan Singh, Pat Cummins, Prasidh Krishna, Varun Chakravarthy

HEAD-TO-HEAD

Kolkata, which has locked horns with Hyderabad 19 times in the IPL since 2013, holds a 12:7 advantage.

Last five performances

If the last five encounters are taken into account, the Knight Riders hold a slight edge over the Sunrisers, winning thrice. The side won both the games against SRH last season as well.

TOP PERFORMERS IN THIS FIXTURE (2013-20)

Rank Best Batsmen Team Runs Scored 1. David Warner SRH: 2014-Present 616 2. Robin Uthappa KKR: 2014-19 426 3. Shikhar Dhawan SRH: 2013-18 380 Rank Best Bowlers Team Wickets taken 1. Bhuvneshwar Kumar SRH: 2014-Present 19 2. Umesh Yadav KKR: 2014-17 11 3. Kuldeep Yadav KKR: 2016-Present 10

STARS FROM LAST SEASON

Rank Best Batsmen Team Runs Scored 1. David Warner SRH 548 2. Shubman Gill KKR 440 3. Manish Pandey SRH 425 Rank Best Bowlers Team Wickets taken 1. Rashid Khan SRH 20 2. Varun Chakravarthy KKR 17 3. T Natarajan SRH 16

SQUADS

Kolkata Knight Riders: Eoin Morgan (Captain), Dinesh Karthik, Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Tim Seifert, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Kuldeep Yadav, Shivam Mavi, Lockie Ferguson, Pat Cummins, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Sandeep Warrier, Prasidh Krishna, Rahul Tripathi, Varun Chakravarthy, Shakib Al Hasan, Sheldon Jackson, Vaibhav Arora, Harbhajan Singh, Karun Nair, Ben Cutting, Venkatesh Iyer and Pawan Negi.

Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner (Captain), Kane Williamson, Virat Singh, Manish Pandey, Priyam Garg, Wriddhiman Saha, Jonny Bairstow, Jason Roy, Sreevats Goswami, Vijay Shankar, Mohammad Nabi, Kedar Jadhav, J Suchit, Jason Holder, Abhishek Sharma, Abdul Samad, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Rashid Khan, T Natarajan, Sandeep Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed, Siddharth Kaul, Basil Thampi, Shahbaz Nadeem and Mujeeb ur Rahman.

AT WHAT TIME DOES TODAY'S IPL 2021 MATCH - SRH vs KKR START?

The IPL 2021 third match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad begins at 7:30 PM IST.

WHERE TO WATCH TODAY'S IPL MATCH - SRH vs KKR LIVE?



IPL 2021 will be aired live on Star Sports channels - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 3 HD. It will also be streamed live on Disney+Hotstar. You can also follow the live commentary and latest updates from IPL 2021 on Sportstar.