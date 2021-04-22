Home IPL News IPL 2021 Match 16: RCB vs RR - Head-to-head record, highest run-getters, top wicket-takers In the previous five games between the two teams, Royal Challengers Bangalore and Rajasthan Royals have won two each, while there was a no result too. Team Sportstar 22 April, 2021 08:07 IST Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore (R) will take on Sanju Samson's Rajasthan Royals in an IPL 2021 encounter at the Wankhede Stadium. - G.P. Sampath Kumar Team Sportstar 22 April, 2021 08:07 IST The inaugural Indian Premier League (IPL) champion Rajasthan Royals (RR) will take on the three-time finalist Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in match 16 of the 2021 IPL at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday.HEAD-TO-HEAD: (23 MATCHES - RCB 10 | RR 10 | NR 3)Rajasthan has faced off against Bangalore 23 times in the IPL since 2008, holding a 10-10 win-loss record while there are three no results as well. RR wasn't part of the tournament in 2016 and 2017.RECENT FORM:In the last five encounters between the two sides, the Royals and the Royal Challengers are evenly poised, winning two times each and one match ending in a no result. RCB won both the games against RR last season.RELATED | IPL 2021: RCB hopes to keep the momentum going against Rajasthan Royals During match 15 of IPL 2020 in Abu Dhabi, Yuzvendra Chahal (3/24), Devdutt Padikkal (63 off 45), and Virat Kohli (72* off 53) helped Bangalore chase 155 successfully against Rajasthan and win the match with eight wickets and five balls in hand.During the reverse fixture in Dubai, a 22-ball 55 from AB de Villiers overpowered Steve Smith's 57 runs off 36 balls as RCB (179/3) defeated RR (177/6) by seven wickets with just two balls remaining. Chris Morris ended the game with figures of 4/26, which helped the Royal Challengers restrict the Royals to a sub par total after a quickfire start.TOP PERFORMERS IN THIS FIXTURE (2008-15, 2018-20):RankBest BatsmenTeamRuns Scored1.AB de VilliersRCB: 2011-Present4842.Virat KohliRCB: 2008-Present4823.Ajinkya RahaneRR: 2011-15, 2018-19347RankBest BowlersTeamWickets taken1.Yuzvendra ChahalRCB: 2014-Present162.Shreyas GopalRR: 2018-Present143.Anil KumbleRCB: 2008-109 STARS FROM LAST SEASON (IPL 2020):RankBest BatsmenTeamRuns Scored1.Devdutt PadikkalRCB4732.Virat KohliRCB4663.AB de VilliersRCB454RankBest BowlersTeamWickets taken1.Yuzvendra ChahalRCB212.Jofra ArcherRR203.Chris MorrisRCB, moved to RR this season11 Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.