IPL News

IPL 2021 Match 16: RCB vs RR - Head-to-head record, highest run-getters, top wicket-takers

In the previous five games between the two teams, Royal Challengers Bangalore and Rajasthan Royals have won two each, while there was a no result too.

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
22 April, 2021 08:07 IST

Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore (R) will take on Sanju Samson's Rajasthan Royals in an IPL 2021 encounter at the Wankhede Stadium.   -  G.P. Sampath Kumar

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
22 April, 2021 08:07 IST

The inaugural Indian Premier League (IPL) champion Rajasthan Royals (RR) will take on the three-time finalist Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in match 16 of the 2021 IPL at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday.

HEAD-TO-HEAD: (23 MATCHES - RCB 10 | RR 10 | NR 3)

Rajasthan has faced off against Bangalore 23 times in the IPL since 2008, holding a 10-10 win-loss record while there are three no results as well. RR wasn't part of the tournament in 2016 and 2017.

RECENT FORM:

In the last five encounters between the two sides, the Royals and the Royal Challengers are evenly poised, winning two times each and one match ending in a no result. RCB won both the games against RR last season.

RELATED | IPL 2021: RCB hopes to keep the momentum going against Rajasthan Royals

During match 15 of IPL 2020 in Abu Dhabi, Yuzvendra Chahal (3/24), Devdutt Padikkal (63 off 45), and Virat Kohli (72* off 53) helped Bangalore chase 155 successfully against Rajasthan and win the match with eight wickets and five balls in hand.

During the reverse fixture in Dubai, a 22-ball 55 from AB de Villiers overpowered Steve Smith's 57 runs off 36 balls as RCB (179/3) defeated RR (177/6) by seven wickets with just two balls remaining. Chris Morris ended the game with figures of 4/26, which helped the Royal Challengers restrict the Royals to a sub par total after a quickfire start.

TOP PERFORMERS IN THIS FIXTURE (2008-15, 2018-20):

RankBest BatsmenTeamRuns Scored
1.AB de VilliersRCB: 2011-Present484
2.Virat KohliRCB: 2008-Present482
3.Ajinkya RahaneRR: 2011-15, 2018-19347
RankBest BowlersTeamWickets taken
1.Yuzvendra ChahalRCB: 2014-Present16
2.Shreyas GopalRR: 2018-Present14
3.Anil KumbleRCB: 2008-109

 

STARS FROM LAST SEASON (IPL 2020):

RankBest BatsmenTeamRuns Scored
1.Devdutt PadikkalRCB473
2.Virat KohliRCB466
3.AB de VilliersRCB454
RankBest BowlersTeamWickets taken
1.Yuzvendra ChahalRCB21
2.Jofra ArcherRR20
3.Chris MorrisRCB, moved to RR this season11