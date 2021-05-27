England won't change plans to accommodate IPL 2021 restart, says Ashley Giles

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) is unlikely to release its players for the remainder of the IPL 2021 - set to be held in the UAE in September. England's cricket director Ashley Giles on Thursday said that the ECB will not tweak its home schedule for any reason.

Speaking to scribes, Giles also stated that there has not been any formal requests from the BCCI yet about changes to the upcoming Test series between India and England, so that a window could be made to complete the IPL.

"I'm not aware of anything official, any requests to shift anything. As far as we're concerned and what we're prepared for, the matches will be where they are," Giles said.

READ: BCCI plans to restart IPL in September third week

"I'm not surprised there's all sorts of speculation. Everyone wants to get their cricket in. But we've not received anything official and we're cracking on," he said.

"We have a full schedule. If we go from the end of the fifth Test in September, we are set to leave for Bangladesh on September 19 or 20. We have a full schedule right through including Pakistan and wherever the T20 World Cup is," Giles said.

"We are going to have to give some of these guys a break at some point. But the intention of giving guys a break for, say, Bangladesh, wouldn't be for them to go and play cricket elsewhere. We have to manage our schedule now, so we get our guys arriving in the best shape possible for the T20 World Cup and the Ashes."