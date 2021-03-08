IPL 2021 schedule: Explainer on Indian Premier League full fixtures list

Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 will be played in India, starting on April 9, with the final scheduled for May 30. The tournament will be held across six cities - Chennai, Delhi, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Mumbai and Kolkata. Here are the seven key takeaways from the full IPL fixtures list announced on Sunday.

For the first time in an edition in India, the teams will play only at neutral venues. The move is to negate the home advantage owing to limited venues to be used in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.

All teams will play at four out of the six venues in the league stage.

Five of the eight franchises will host the matches, but none of them will feature in their home-town.

In the league stage, Chennai, Mumbai, Kolkata and Bengaluru will host 10 matches each, and Ahmedabad and Delhi eight each. Ahmedabad will host the playoffs, including the final.

The initial stage of the tournament, to be held in Mumbai and Chennai, will not have any spectators.

There will be more double-headers this time (11), with two sides featuring in two day games (3:30pm) and six teams playing three day games.

Each team will travel only thrice to minimise the risk of Covid-19.