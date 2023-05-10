IPL 2023: Suryakumar shows his versatility to revive Mumbai’s campaign

Suryakumar Yadav has forged a reputation as a six-hitting machine but on Tuesday, the Mumbai Indians batting lynchpin proved he is no one-trick pony by engineering his team’s campaign-reviving win against Royal Challengers Bangalore.

The world’s top-ranked Twenty20 batter belted 83 off 35 balls to help Mumbai chase down a 200-run target and jump to third from eighth place in the Indian Premier League (IPL) table.

Suryakumar smashed six sixes in his fourth half-century in his last six IPL innings, but he was also adept at finding the gaps, drilling seven boundaries to keep the scoreboard ticking over.

The 32-year-old said he had to adjust his approach as Bangalore took pace off the ball to make six-hitting difficult.

“They came up with a plan here,” said Suryakumar, who formed a 140-run partnership with Nehal Wadhera (52 not out).

“They knew they had to bowl slow, make me hit towards the bigger boundary and not give me pace.

“I spoke to Nehal, and we thought, ‘let them come up with a plan. If they are bowling slow, let’s try and hit the ball in the gap and run hard. If we get boundary (fine), otherwise we were anyways getting twos and singles.’”

Suryakumar said he had been practising for such situations.

“Your practice has to be the same as to what you want to do in the matches,” he added.

“I do proper practice. We have open net sessions, and I keep the fielders on and come out of my comfort zone ...

“I know my game, I know where my runs are and I don’t do anything different.”

Five-time winner, Mumbai Indians hosts defending champions Gujarat Titans in its next match on Tuesday.