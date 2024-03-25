The BCCI has announced the schedule for remaining fixtures of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 on March 25.
The board had earlier released the schedule for only the first 21 games due to the upcoming general elections in the country.
In the first leg of the IPL 2024, RCB played five matches.
RCB will take on Mumbai Indians away from home in its first match of the second leg. It will face CSK in its final match of the league stage in Bengaluru on May 18.
Here is RCB’s schedule for IPL 2024
- CSK vs RCB- 7:30pm- March 22- Chennai
- RCB vs PBKS- 7:30pm- March 25- Bengaluru
- RCB vs KKR- 7:30pm- March 29- Bengaluru
- RCB vs LSG- 7:30pm- April 2- Bengaluru
- RR vs RCB- 7:30pm- April 6- Jaipur
- MI vs RCB- 7:30pm- April 11- Mumbai
- RCB vs SRH- 7:30pm- April 15- Bengaluru
- KKR vs RCB- 3:30pm- April 21- Kolkata
- SRH vs RCB- 7:30pm- April 25- Hyderabad
- GT vs RCB- 3:30pm- April 28- Ahmedabad
- RCB vs GT- 7:30pm- May 4- Bengaluru
- PBKS vs RCB- 7:30pm- May 9- Dharamshala
- RCB vs DC- 7:30pm- May 12- Bengaluru
- RCB vs CSK- 7:30pm- May 18- Bengaluru
