  • CSK vs RCB- 7:30pm- March 22- Chennai
  • RCB vs PBKS- 7:30pm- March 25- Bengaluru
  • RCB vs KKR- 7:30pm- March 29- Bengaluru
  • RCB vs LSG- 7:30pm- April 2- Bengaluru
  • RR vs RCB- 7:30pm- April 6- Jaipur
  • MI vs RCB- 7:30pm- April 11- Mumbai
  • RCB vs SRH- 7:30pm- April 15- Bengaluru
  • KKR vs RCB- 3:30pm- April 21- Kolkata
  • SRH vs RCB- 7:30pm- April 25- Hyderabad
  • GT vs RCB- 3:30pm- April 28- Ahmedabad
  • RCB vs GT- 7:30pm- May 4- Bengaluru
  • PBKS vs RCB- 7:30pm- May 9- Dharamshala
  • RCB vs DC- 7:30pm- May 12- Bengaluru
  • RCB vs CSK- 7:30pm- May 18- Bengaluru