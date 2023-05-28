CSK vs GT: Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of IPL final between Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans.
Ambati Rayudu has announced that he will retire from IPL after tonight’s final. Four years ago, Rayudu had made a U-turn after announcing his retirement. He had sent an email to the Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) saying his decision to retire was an “emotional one” and that he was “willing to play in all formats of the game” again.
Can he sign off with a sixth IPL title?
MS Dhoni will become the first player to appear in 250 IPL matches during tonight’s final. Dhoni will also become the first player to appear in 11 IPL finals since 2008. Dhoni has appeared in 10 finals as captain besides a solitary appearance for Rising Pune Supergiant in the 2017 final against Mumbai Indians.
“We have been confident when we have chased, but we have also defended some probably par and below-par total totals. Our bowling attack has, at times, played its part too. Not just this year but last year as well. So it’s not just the case that if we chase then we are more competitive..”
GT director of cricket Vikram Solanki
“We are realistic about how difficult it is to get to this stage. That’s why we are proud of our record of being consistent over a period of time. We have been able to put performances together under pressure when we have been in form or out of form or when we have got new players. The greatest challenge of this competition is when you get a new team that’s going really well and you have got to disband and you can only keep four players. The fact that we have been able to stay consistent with those rules in place is something we look back very proudly on.”
CSK head coach Stephen Fleming
Chennai Super Kings 1 - 3 Gujarat Titans
Gujarat Titans Squad: Wriddhiman Saha(w), Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Hardik Pandya(c), Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohit Sharma, Noor Ahmad, Mohammed Shami, Joshua Little, Srikar Bharat, Shivam Mavi, Odean Smith, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Pradeep Sangwan, Matthew Wade, Jayant Yadav, Dasun Shanaka, Abhinav Manohar, Alzarri Joseph, Darshan Nalkande, Urvil Patel, Yash Dayal
Chennai Super Kings Squad: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Shivam Dube, Ajinkya Rahane, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni(w/c), Ravindra Jadeja, Moeen Ali, Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana, Mitchell Santner, Subhranshu Senapati, Shaik Rasheed, Akash Singh, Ben Stokes, Dwaine Pretorius, Sisanda Magala, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Prashant Solanki, Simarjeet Singh, RS Hangargekar, Bhagath Varma, Nishant Sindhu
Two months since their opening encounter, CSK and GT will meet on an equal footing in the grand finale at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday. They sparred in Qualifier 1 just days ago in Chennai, a match CSK won by 15 runs. But it’s the summit clash that will have a definitive feel to it, for it will crown this season’s best.
Here’s N. Sudarshan’s match preview from Ahmedabad: READ