What they said

“We have been confident when we have chased, but we have also defended some probably par and below-par total totals. Our bowling attack has, at times, played its part too. Not just this year but last year as well. So it’s not just the case that if we chase then we are more competitive..”

GT director of cricket Vikram Solanki

“We are realistic about how difficult it is to get to this stage. That’s why we are proud of our record of being consistent over a period of time. We have been able to put performances together under pressure when we have been in form or out of form or when we have got new players. The greatest challenge of this competition is when you get a new team that’s going really well and you have got to disband and you can only keep four players. The fact that we have been able to stay consistent with those rules in place is something we look back very proudly on.”

CSK head coach Stephen Fleming