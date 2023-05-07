IPL News

Highest successful run-chases in IPL history

07 May, 2023 18:29 IST
Rajasthan Royals holds the record for the highest successful run-chase in IPL (Indian Premier League) history when it gunned down 224 against Kings XI Punjab in Sharjah in 2020.

In IPL 2023, Mumbai Indians chased down 213 and 215 in consecutive matches to become the first team in the tournament to overhaul 200-plus totals consecutively. Both run-chases make it to the all-time top five list.

If Lucknow Super Giants chases down Gujarat Titans’ 228 on Sunday, it will be the highest successful run-chase in the history of the IPL.

TeamTargetOversOppositionDateVenue
Rajasthan Royals22419.3Kings XI PunjabSeptember 27, 2020Sharjah
Mumbai Indians21920.0 Chennai Super KingsMay 1, 2021Delhi
Rajasthan Royals21519.5Deccan ChargersApril 24, 2008Hyderabad
Mumbai Indians21518.5Punjab KingsMay 3, 2023Mohali
Mumbai Indians21319.3Rajasthan RoyalsApril 30, 2023Mumbai

