IPL Match 1, Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings: Top five MI vs CSK matches

The 13th edition of the Indian Premier League gets underway from September 19 in Abu Dhabi, where defending champion Mumbai Indians will take on the Chennai Super Kings. Mumbai has held the upper hand against Chennai in the last couple of years, and the head-to-head record still stands at 17-11 in favour of the Rohit Sharma-led side.

Along the way, there have been some matches more memorable than the others. Here's a quick look at the top five MI-CSK IPL encounters.

2010

Chennai Super King's talisman Suresh Raina slammed an unbeaten 57 as the side posted a competitive total of 168. Mumbai Indians' chase fell apart once Sachin Tendulkar departed after scoring 48. When Kieron Pollard provided MI with a glimmer of hope with a 10-ball 27, M.S. Dhoni's tactical nous won the day for Super Kings.

READ| Mumbai Indians' James Pattinson: You just have to play to your strengths

The scores: CSK 168 for 5 in 20 overs beat MI 146 for 9 in 20 overs.

2013

Mumbai Indians, tottering at 100 for five in 15.1 overs, recovered to post 148, thanks to Kieron Pollard's unbeaten 32-ball 60. Chennai Super Kings was reduced to 39 for six by the eighth over with Lasith Malinga and Mitchell Johnson the wreckers-in-chief. M.S. Dhoni's gallant knock (63 not out) proved futile.

The scores: MI 148 for 9 in 20 overs beat CSK 125 for 9 in 20 overs.

2015

Mumbai Indians batsmen, led by Lendl Simmons (68, 45b) and Rohit Sharma (50, 26b), propelled the side past the 200-run mark. It proved too much for MS Dhoni's men who fell short by 41 runs.

READ| IPL 2020: Mumbai Indians team preview - Geared up for title defence

The scores: MI 202 for 5 in 20 overs beat CSK 161 for 8 in 20 overs.

2015

Hardik Pandya slammed three sixes in a 25-run penultimate over from Pawan Negi as Mumbai Indians beat Chennai Super Kings by six wickets. It was Mumbai's fifth win in five games. Super Kings had not lost a game in Chennai for the previous two years before it ran into a rampaging Hardik.

The scores: MI 159 for 4 in 20 overs beat CSK 158 for 5 in 20 overs.

2019

After Kieron Pollard took Mumbai to 149, the bowlers pegged back Chennai Super Kings despite Shane Watson’s valiant 80 off just 59 balls. Lasith Malinga, who will be missing in action this season, delivered the knockout punch as Mumbai bagged its record fourth IPL title.

The scores: MI 149 for 8 in 20 overs beat CSK 148 for 7 in 20 overs.