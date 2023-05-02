IPL 2023 Points Table Updated: Latest standings after GT vs DC match

Delhi Capitals defended 130 runs against Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Tursday to secure its third win of IPL 2023.

This was only the third time that the Titans have lost a game while chasing. Despite the loss, Hardik Pandya & Co remain at the top of the table.

Here is the updated points table after the GT vs DC match:

Position Teams Matches Won Lost Points NRR 1 Gujarat Titans 9 6 3 12 +0.532 2 Rajasthan Royals 9 5 4 10 +0.800 3 Lucknow Super Giants 9 4 4 10 +0.639 4 Chennai Super Kings 9 5 4 10 +0.329 5 Royal Challengers Bangalore 9 5 4 10 -0.030 6 Punjab Kings 9 5 4 10 -0.447 7 Mumbai Indians 8 4 4 8 -0.502 8 Kolkata Knight Riders 9 3 6 6 -0.147 9 Sunrisers Hyderabad 8 3 5 6 -0.577 10 Delhi Capitals 9 3 6 6 -0.768

(Updated till the GT vs DC match on May 2)