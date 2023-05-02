IPL 2023 Points Table Updated: Latest standings after GT vs DC match

IPL News

IPL Points Table: Ishant Sharma defended 12 runs off the final over to secure Delhi Capitals’ third win of the season.

CHENNAI 02 May, 2023 23:13 IST
Delhi Capitals won by five runs against Gujarat Titans on Tuesday.

Delhi Capitals defended 130 runs against Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Tursday to secure its third win of IPL 2023.

This was only the third time that the Titans have lost a game while chasing. Despite the loss, Hardik Pandya & Co remain at the top of the table.

Here is the updated points table after the GT vs DC match:

PositionTeamsMatches Won LostPoints NRR
1Gujarat Titans96312+0.532
2Rajasthan Royals95410+0.800
3Lucknow Super Giants94410+0.639
4Chennai Super Kings95410+0.329
5Royal Challengers Bangalore95410-0.030
6Punjab Kings95410-0.447
7Mumbai Indians8448-0.502
8Kolkata Knight Riders9366-0.147
9Sunrisers Hyderabad8356-0.577
10Delhi Capitals9366-0.768

(Updated till the GT vs DC match on May 2)

