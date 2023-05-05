IPL News

IPL 2023 Points Table Updated: Latest standings after RR vs GT match

IPL 2023: Gujarat Titans beat Rajasthan Royals by nine wickets to extend its lead at the top of the points table.

Team Sportstar
CHENNAI 05 May, 2023 22:25 IST
Rashid Khan picked three wicket for Gujarat Titans against Rajasthan Royals.

Rashid Khan picked three wicket for Gujarat Titans against Rajasthan Royals. | Photo Credit: AFP

Gujarat Titans thumped Rajasthan Royals in Jaipur on Friday to extend its lead at the top of the table and move closer to the IPL Playoffs berth.

Rashid Khan with a 3/14 reduced the Royals to just 118 before Wriddiman Saha and Hardik Pandya saw the defending champion through to a nine-wicket victory.

Here is the updated points table after the RR vs GT match:

PositionTeamsMatches Won LostPoints NRR
1Gujarat Titans107314+0.752
2Lucknow Super Giants105411+0.639
3Chennai Super Kings105411+0.329
4Rajasthan Royals105510+0.448
5Royal Challengers Bangalore95410-0.030
6Mumbai Indians95410-0.373
7Punjab Kings105510-0.472
8Kolkata Knight Riders10468-0.103
9Sunrisers Hyderabad9366-0.540
10Delhi Capitals9366-0.768

(Updated till the RR vs GT match on May 5)

