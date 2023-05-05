IPL 2023 Points Table Updated: Latest standings after RR vs GT match

Gujarat Titans thumped Rajasthan Royals in Jaipur on Friday to extend its lead at the top of the table and move closer to the IPL Playoffs berth.

Rashid Khan with a 3/14 reduced the Royals to just 118 before Wriddiman Saha and Hardik Pandya saw the defending champion through to a nine-wicket victory.

Here is the updated points table after the RR vs GT match:

Position Teams Matches Won Lost Points NRR 1 Gujarat Titans 10 7 3 14 +0.752 2 Lucknow Super Giants 10 5 4 11 +0.639 3 Chennai Super Kings 10 5 4 11 +0.329 4 Rajasthan Royals 10 5 5 10 +0.448 5 Royal Challengers Bangalore 9 5 4 10 -0.030 6 Mumbai Indians 9 5 4 10 -0.373 7 Punjab Kings 10 5 5 10 -0.472 8 Kolkata Knight Riders 10 4 6 8 -0.103 9 Sunrisers Hyderabad 9 3 6 6 -0.540 10 Delhi Capitals 9 3 6 6 -0.768

(Updated till the RR vs GT match on May 5)