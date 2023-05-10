IPL News

IPL Points Table 2023: Updated standings after CSK vs DC match - Chennai gets seventh win, stands second

IPL 2023 points table update: Chennai Super Kings consolidated its position on the standings after it beat Delhi Capitals by 27 runs at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Wednesday.

Team Sportstar
CHENNAI 10 May, 2023 23:15 IST
CHENNAI 10 May, 2023 23:15 IST
CSK earned its seventh win of the IPL 2023 season on Wednesday over DC in Chennai.

CSK earned its seventh win of the IPL 2023 season on Wednesday over DC in Chennai. | Photo Credit: AP

IPL 2023 points table update: Chennai Super Kings consolidated its position on the standings after it beat Delhi Capitals by 27 runs at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Wednesday.

Chennai Super Kings consolidated its position on the IPL 2023 points table after it beat Delhi Capitals by 27 runs at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Wednesday.

MS Dhoni’s men earned their seventh win in 12 matches and moved to 15 points, just behind Gujarat Titans which is on 16 points. Meanwhile, Delhi’s Playoffs qualification chances took a massive hit with its seventh defeat of the season. DC remains on eight points after 11 matches.

IPL 2023: Playoffs qualification scenarios for all teams

Here is the updated points table after the CSK vs DC match:

PositionTeamsMatches Won LostPoints NRR
1Gujarat Titans118316+0.951
2Chennai Super Kings127415+0.490
3Mumbai Indians116512-0.255
4Lucknow Super Giants115511+0.294
5Rajasthan Royals115610+0.388
6Kolkata Knight Riders115610-0.079
7Royal Challengers Bangalore115610-0.345
8Punjab Kings115610-0.345
9Sunrisers Hyderabad10468-0.472
10Delhi Capitals11478-0.605

(Updated till the CSK vs DC match on May 10)

Read more stories on IPL News.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

IPL 2023: Mitchell Marsh defends inexperienced Indian players after DC falls to another loss

IPL 2023: Ravi Bishnoi says batting failure to blame for LSG loss, sub-130 total chasable

IPL 2023 - Shubman Gill: We left too much for the lower middle order to do

Slide shows

CSK vs SRH, Match in images, IPL 2023: Chennai Super Kings beats Sunrisers Hyderabad by 7 wickets

RCB vs CSK, IPL 2023: Match in pictures

DC vs MI Highlights in Pictures, IPL 2023: Rohit Sharma ends half-century drought as Mumbai Indians snaps losing streak

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us