IPL Points Table 2023: Updated standings after CSK vs DC match - Chennai gets seventh win, stands second

Chennai Super Kings consolidated its position on the IPL 2023 points table after it beat Delhi Capitals by 27 runs at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Wednesday.

MS Dhoni’s men earned their seventh win in 12 matches and moved to 15 points, just behind Gujarat Titans which is on 16 points. Meanwhile, Delhi’s Playoffs qualification chances took a massive hit with its seventh defeat of the season. DC remains on eight points after 11 matches.

IPL 2023: Playoffs qualification scenarios for all teams

Here is the updated points table after the CSK vs DC match:

Position Teams Matches Won Lost Points NRR 1 Gujarat Titans 11 8 3 16 +0.951 2 Chennai Super Kings 12 7 4 15 +0.490 3 Mumbai Indians 11 6 5 12 -0.255 4 Lucknow Super Giants 11 5 5 11 +0.294 5 Rajasthan Royals 11 5 6 10 +0.388 6 Kolkata Knight Riders 11 5 6 10 -0.079 7 Royal Challengers Bangalore 11 5 6 10 -0.345 8 Punjab Kings 11 5 6 10 -0.345 9 Sunrisers Hyderabad 10 4 6 8 -0.472 10 Delhi Capitals 11 4 7 8 -0.605

(Updated till the CSK vs DC match on May 10)