Jason Roy slams joint second-fastest fifty of IPL 2023 in KKR vs CSK match

Jason Roy of Kolkata Knight Riders smashed the joint second-fastest fifty of IPL 2023 against Chennai Super Kings at the Eden Gardens on Sunday.
Roy raised his fifty off 19 balls with a four off Matheesha Pathirana in the 14th over. Nicholas Pooran’s 15-ball fifty against Royal Challengers Bangalore is the fastest of the season. Ajinkya Rahane of Chennai Super Kings is the other batter to have scored a 19-ball fifty in this edition of the IPL.
Earlier in the match, Shivam Dube slammed a 20-ball half-century while Rahane scored his fifty off 24 balls.
Roy last played in the IPL in 2021 for Sunrisers Hyderabad and scored 150 runs in five matches. The 32-year-old has played 64 T20Is for England, scoring 1522 runs at a strike rate of 137.61.
KKR signed the Englishman for Rs. 2.8 crore for this season of the IPL. Roy’s base price was Rs. 1.5 crore.
FASTEST FIFTIES OF IPL 2023
|Position
|Batter
|Balls
|Opponent
|Venue
|Date
|1
|Nicholas Pooran (LSG)
|15
|RCB
|Bengaluru
|April 10
|2
|Jason Roy (KKR)
|19
|CSK
|Kolkata
|April 23
|2
|Ajinkya Rahane (CSK)
|19
|CSK
|Mumbai
|April 08
|3
|Shardul Thakur (KKR)
|20
|RCB
|Kolkata
|April 06
|4
|Vijay Shankar (GT)
|21
|KKR
|Ahmedabad
|April 09
|5
|Kyle Mayers (LSG)
|21
|CSK
|Chennai
|April 03