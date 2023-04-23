Jason Roy slams joint second-fastest fifty of IPL 2023 in KKR vs CSK match

Jason Roy of Kolkata Knight Riders smashed the joint second-fastest fifty of IPL 2023 against Chennai Super Kings at the Eden Gardens on Sunday.

Roy raised his fifty off 19 balls with a four off Matheesha Pathirana in the 14th over. Nicholas Pooran’s 15-ball fifty against Royal Challengers Bangalore is the fastest of the season. Ajinkya Rahane of Chennai Super Kings is the other batter to have scored a 19-ball fifty in this edition of the IPL.

Earlier in the match, Shivam Dube slammed a 20-ball half-century while Rahane scored his fifty off 24 balls.

Roy last played in the IPL in 2021 for Sunrisers Hyderabad and scored 150 runs in five matches. The 32-year-old has played 64 T20Is for England, scoring 1522 runs at a strike rate of 137.61.

KKR signed the Englishman for Rs. 2.8 crore for this season of the IPL. Roy’s base price was Rs. 1.5 crore.

