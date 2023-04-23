IPL News

Jason Roy slams joint second-fastest fifty of IPL 2023 in KKR vs CSK match

Jason Roy of Kolkata Knight Riders smashed the joint second-fastest fifty of IPL 2023 against Chennai Super Kings at the Eden Gardens on Sunday.

Team Sportstar
CHENNAI 23 April, 2023 22:42 IST
CHENNAI 23 April, 2023 22:42 IST
Jason Roy of Kolkata Knight Riders in action.

Jason Roy of Kolkata Knight Riders in action. | Photo Credit: SPORTZPICS FOR IPL

Jason Roy of Kolkata Knight Riders smashed the joint second-fastest fifty of IPL 2023 against Chennai Super Kings at the Eden Gardens on Sunday.

Jason Roy of Kolkata Knight Riders smashed the joint second-fastest fifty of IPL 2023 against Chennai Super Kings at the Eden Gardens on Sunday.

Roy raised his fifty off 19 balls with a four off Matheesha Pathirana in the 14th over. Nicholas Pooran’s 15-ball fifty against Royal Challengers Bangalore is the fastest of the season. Ajinkya Rahane of Chennai Super Kings is the other batter to have scored a 19-ball fifty in this edition of the IPL.

Earlier in the match, Shivam Dube slammed a 20-ball half-century while Rahane scored his fifty off 24 balls.

Roy last played in the IPL in 2021 for Sunrisers Hyderabad  and scored 150 runs in five matches. The 32-year-old has played 64 T20Is for England, scoring 1522 runs at a strike rate of 137.61.

KKR signed the Englishman for Rs. 2.8 crore for this season of the IPL. Roy’s base price was Rs. 1.5 crore.

FASTEST FIFTIES OF IPL 2023

PositionBatterBalls OpponentVenue Date
1Nicholas Pooran (LSG)15RCBBengaluru April 10
2Jason Roy (KKR)19CSKKolkataApril 23
2Ajinkya Rahane (CSK)19CSKMumbaiApril 08
3Shardul Thakur (KKR)20RCBKolkataApril 06
4Vijay Shankar (GT)21KKR Ahmedabad April 09
5Kyle Mayers (LSG)21CSKChennaiApril 03

Read more stories on IPL News.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

IPL 2023: Trent Boult on the first-over catch drama, Rajasthan’s successful chase vs Gujarat and RR’s batting

WATCH: LSG vs SRH match highlights and analysis in five minutes

IPL 2023: Vyshak Vijaykumar thrilled about three-wicket haul on debut for RCB

Slide shows

CSK vs SRH, Match in images, IPL 2023: Chennai Super Kings beats Sunrisers Hyderabad by 7 wickets

RCB vs CSK, IPL 2023: Match in pictures

DC vs MI Highlights in Pictures, IPL 2023: Rohit Sharma ends half-century drought as Mumbai Indians snaps losing streak

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us