Jhye Richardson ruled out of IPL 2023

Richardson was supposed to link up with record IPL champion Mumbai Indians for the season beginning on March 31. He was earlier ruled out of the three ODIs against India beginning on March 17.

SYDNEY 11 March, 2023 16:48 IST
FILE PHOTO: The 26-year-old has played three Tests, 15 ODIs and 18 T20Is for Australia.

FILE PHOTO: The 26-year-old has played three Tests, 15 ODIs and 18 T20Is for Australia.

Australian pacer Jhye Richardson has been ruled out of the upcoming IPL (Indian Premier League) after undergoing a surgery for hamstring issues.

He underwent surgery after the recurrence of his hamstring injury last week.

“Injuries are a big part of cricket, that’s a fact,” Richardson tweeted. “Frustrating? Absolutely.

“But I’m now in a scenario where I can get back to doing what I love and work bloody hard to become an even better player than before. One step back, two steps forward. Let’s do this.”

The 26-year-old has played three Tests, 15 ODIs and 18 T20Is for Australia.

