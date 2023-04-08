JioCinema, the official digital streaming partner of IPL 2023, has made a blockbuster debut. A stellar opening weekend saw the app and website register a whopping 147 crore views, more than what it had been across the entirety of the last season on Disney+ Hotstar’s digital platform.

The average time spent per viewer per match touched 57 minutes and the application - with 100M+ downloads - ended up moving to the top of the “free in entertainment” category on the Play Store.

However, the heavy traffic also meant the developers had a hard time keeping things under control. Several users complained of poor streaming quality, massive buffering or lag, high data usage, quality of coverage and other app issues. At the time of writing, it was rated 3.9 on the Android store.

Find below a list of problems faced by most users and a guide on how to fix the issues:

- The basic checks: Sometimes a simple reboot will be enough to fix the issue. Additionally, try uninstalling followed by re-installing the application. If that doesn’t work, check if your internet connectivity is strong enough. There are multiple free websites to help you with the same. Speedtest by Ookla is one of the most common web services, which can check the speed of 5G network bands. If none of these work, proceed to the next steps. If you are using a browser to login to JioCinema, clear browser cache and proceed.

- Check if you are on the latest version of the app: JioCinemais in the process of rolling out mutiple updates to improve user experience. When new versions roll out, developers often take old versions of the apk off the grid. Normally, that comes along with a ‘Mandatory update‘ prompt. However, that may not always be the case and it won’t hurt to check the Play Store for latest updates.

- Check if you are on the Beta version of the app: To get user feedback, developers often make new features of an app available to a select few before their official release. However, these experimental features may be less stable than the regular version on the app store. It may often throw up errors and crash. The JioCinema app also has a beta testing program. Choosing to leave it might smoothen your user experience. To unsubscribe to the program: Open the Play Store > Tap the profile icon > Got to Beta in ‘Manage apps & devices’ > Tap on the JioCinema app icon > Under “You’re a beta tester,” choose Leave.

- Clear app data and cache: Go to your phone settings. Under applications, browse to JioCinema. Open and get rid of the user data and cache (if any). You will be asked to login again post this.

- Force stop the application: Exceptions may occur if an app is force stopped. However, even if that happens you can safely reinstall the app from the Play Store. Re-login with your credentials.

- Check app permissions: Find out whether any permissions are interfering with the smooth functioning of the app. Permissions which aren’t mandatory can be done away with.

- Check internal storage: If your device is slightly old, there is a chance your internal storage may be starting to overflow. A cramp in space may cause your smartphone to malfunction.

If the issue persists and there are major glitches, one can get in touch with the makers at jiocinema@jio.com or reach out to them on social media.