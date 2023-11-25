MagazineBuy Print

Joe Root of Rajasthan Royals opts out of IPL 2024

Root was picked for his base price of Rs. 1 crore at the 2023 IPL auction and played three matches for Rajasthan Royals, scoring 10 runs and bowling two overs without picking a wicket.

Published : Nov 25, 2023 22:54 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Rajasthan Royals’ Joe Root during a practice session.
Rajasthan Royals’ Joe Root during a practice session. | Photo Credit: VIJAY SONEJI/The Hindu
infoIcon

Rajasthan Royals’ Joe Root during a practice session. | Photo Credit: VIJAY SONEJI/The Hindu

Former England skipper Joe Root has opted out of IPL (Indian Premier League) 2024, Rajasthan Royals announced on Saturday.

Root was picked for his base price of Rs. 1 crore at the 2023 IPL auction and played three matches for Rajasthan Royals, scoring 10 runs and bowling two overs without picking a wicket.

“During our retention conversations, Joe informed us of his decision to not take part in IPL 2024. Even in a short span of time, Joe was able to create such a positive impact on the franchise and the players around him. His energy around the group and the experience he brought to the Royals will be missed. We respect his decision totally and wish him success in everything he does,” Kumar Sangakkara, Royals’ Director of Cricket, said.

Root’s decision to not take part in the upcoming IPL season comes a day before the retention deadline, which ends on Sunday.

