The IPL 2024 auction is scheduled to take place at the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai on December 19. Each team will have a budget of Rs. 100 crore, an increase from the previous year’s Rs. 95 crore.
This will be the third and the final year of the three-year contract for each player and a mega-auction is expected next year.
This will be the first time that the auction will be held outside India. Last year, the BCCI had initially planned to hold the auction in Istanbul, but finally, it was held in Kochi.
Here’s the list of players retained and released by KKR ahead of IPL 2024:
Kolkata Knight Riders Retained Players
Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Shreyas Iyer, Jason Roy, Sunil Narine, Suyash Sharma, Anukul Roy, Andre Russell, Venkatesh Iyer, Harshit Rana, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakaravarthy.
Kolkata Knight Riders Released Players
Shakib Al Hasan, Litton Das, Aarya Desai, David Wiese, Shardul Thakur, Narayan Jagadeesan, Mandeep Singh, Kulwant Khejroliya, Lockie Ferguson, Umesh Yadav, Tim Southee, Johnson Charles.
Latest on Sportstar
- IPL 2024 retention in graphs: Which Indian Premier League teams released and retained most players?
- Hockey Nationals 2023: Punjab takes on Karnataka, Tamil Nadu faces defending champions Haryana in semis
- KKR full list of players retained, released and traded ahead of IPL 2024 auction
- Delhi Capitals: Full list of players retained, released and traded ahead of IPL 2024 auction
- Can Hardik Pandya still return to Mumbai Indians from Gujarat Titans after the retention day?
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE