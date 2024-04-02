IPL 2024: KKR vs RR and GT vs DC matches rescheduled

The Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals match at Eden Gardens on April 17 has been rescheduled to a day earlier, the BCCI stated in a media release on Monday.

Gujarat Titans’ clash with Delhi Capitals at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad will now be played on April 17. The match was earlier scheduled on April 16.

The BCCI had earlier announced the IPL schedule in two phases. Initially, the board unveiled the itinerary for the first 21 matches before releasing the timetable for the remaining 53 fixtures following the announcement of the general election schedule.

The second phase of the IPL season, featuring 52 matches plus playoffs, kicks off on April 8. CSK will host Kolkata Knight Riders in Chennai for the opener. Playoff matches will all be held in the evening, following the usual schedule.

Chennai will host its first IPL final in 12 years on May 26. The M.A. Chidambaram Stadium, home to the Chennai Super Kings, has hosted the IPL final twice before, in 2011 and 2012.