IPL News

IPL 2023: CSK goes table top with 49-run hammering of KKR

Asked to bat, CSK erected the season’s highest total of 235 for four, featuring 18 sixes, and restricted KKR to 186 for eight for its third successive and overall fifth win.

Y. B. Sarangi
KOLKATA 23 April, 2023 23:48 IST
KOLKATA 23 April, 2023 23:48 IST
Eden was thrilled to see Rahane, who hammered two sixes and a four successively off Umesh Yadav and two sixes and a four consecutively off Varun, manifesting rare aggression.

Eden was thrilled to see Rahane, who hammered two sixes and a four successively off Umesh Yadav and two sixes and a four consecutively off Varun, manifesting rare aggression. | Photo Credit: SPORTZPICS FOR IPL

Asked to bat, CSK erected the season’s highest total of 235 for four, featuring 18 sixes, and restricted KKR to 186 for eight for its third successive and overall fifth win.

Ajinkya Rahane, Devon Conway and Shivam Dube’s power-packed half-centuries catapulted Chennai Super Kings to a comprehensive 49–run win over Kolkata Knight Riders in the Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Eden Gardens here on Sunday.

Asked to bat, CSK erected the season’s highest total of 235 for four, featuring 18 sixes, and restricted KKR to 186 for eight for its third successive and overall fifth win.

Also Read
KKR vs CSK HIGHLIGHTS, IPL 2023: Chennai thumps Kolkata by 49 runs at Eden Gardens for fifth win, tops points table

Conway, who began from where he had left off in Chennai and scored his fourth consecutive half-century, did not miss CSK’s home at the Eden, which witnessed a considerable presence of yellow shirts and chanting of ‘CSK, CSK’ and ‘Dhoni, Dhoni.’

Displaying his superb placement and range of shots, Conway (56, 40b, 4x4, 3x6), let off on 0 by David Wiese off his own bowling, was fluent on both sides while forming a 73-run opening partnership with Ruturaj Gaikwad, who played a fine knock (35, 20b, 2x4, 3x6).

Suyash Sharma, who kept it tight and mixed his deliveries nicely, foxed Gaikwad to break the stand and Varun Chakravarthy claimed Conway, who drove to long-off.

Rahane (71 n.o., 29b, 6x4, 5x6) and the big-hitting Dube (50, 21b, 2x4, 5x6) carried on to add 85 and piled more misery on KKR.

Rahane, who pulled impressively and played some cheeky scoops, and Dube, who hit spectacular sixes including three straight ones, got to their second fifties in the 18th over.

Eden was thrilled to see Rahane, who hammered two sixes and a four successively off Umesh Yadav and two sixes and a four consecutively off Varun, manifesting rare aggression and M.S. Dhoni, who made a brief appearance.

In reply, KKR, which lost four wickets for 70, didn’t get a good start and suffered its fourth consecutive loss. Jason Roy, hurt during fielding, came in at No.5 to play a breezy innings (61, 26b, 5x4, 5x6) and gather 65 with a defiant Rinku Singh (53 n.o., 33b, 3x4, 4x6) in a lost cause.

Read more stories on IPL News.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

IPL 2023: Trent Boult on the first-over catch drama, Rajasthan’s successful chase vs Gujarat and RR’s batting

WATCH: LSG vs SRH match highlights and analysis in five minutes

IPL 2023: Vyshak Vijaykumar thrilled about three-wicket haul on debut for RCB

Slide shows

CSK vs SRH, Match in images, IPL 2023: Chennai Super Kings beats Sunrisers Hyderabad by 7 wickets

RCB vs CSK, IPL 2023: Match in pictures

DC vs MI Highlights in Pictures, IPL 2023: Rohit Sharma ends half-century drought as Mumbai Indians snaps losing streak

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us