KKR vs RR: Knight Riders, Royals face off in mid-table clash; aim to bolster playoffs chances

Y. B. Sarangi
KOLKATA 10 May, 2023 19:46 IST
Rinku Singh hit a four on the final delivery to pull a win for Kolkata Knight Riders against Punjab Kings in their last match.

Rinku Singh hit a four on the final delivery to pull a win for Kolkata Knight Riders against Punjab Kings in their last match.

Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals will lock horns in a mid-table tussle at the Eden Gardens here on Thursday, in a bid to improve their chances of qualifying for the Indian Premier League playoffs.

KKR, having won its last two matches, will look to sustain its revival, whereas RR, which has lost three on the trot, will need to arrest its downward slide.

The host will continue to depend on its reliable hands in batting. Openers Jason Roy and Rahmantullah Gurbaz – who underlined his worth in batting and keeping, especially in the last outing where he took some sensational catches against Punjab Kings – and the following batters Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh and all-rounder Andre Russell can punish any attack.

KKR relies heavily on its spinners, led by Varun Chakravarthy. It will require its pacers to perform tidily at its home ground, which has seen high-scoring duels.

RR too has spinners of the caliber of Yuzvendra Chahal and R. Ashwin who provide teeth to its bowling attack. But the side needs its pacers, such as Trent Boult and Sandeep Sharma, to provide adequate support.

RR, despite having a potent attack, has leaked runs profusely. The Sanju Samson-led team, which gathered 200-plus totals thrice in its last four matches but lost two of these three fixtures, must find a way to defend its aggregate.

Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler and Sanju shoulder maximum responsibility in RR’s formidable batting line-up.

Tied on 10 points with three matches to go, the margin of error is minimal for both sides.

