IPL 2024: Why are green tree symbols showing up for every dot ball during KKR vs SRH Qualifier 1 match?

Symbols of green trees showed up on the score graphics for every dot ball during the Qualifier 1 match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad in Ahmedabad on Tuesday.

The step was a part of the Board of Control for Cricket in India’s green initiative. The BCCI, having partnered with the Tata Group, has promised to plant as many as 500 trees for every dot ball bowled during the three Playoff games and the Final.

The board had undertaken a similar initiative during the playoffs of IPL 2023 as well.

The Qualifier 1 between Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans last year had seen 84 dot balls which saw 42,000 saplings planted, BCCI secretary Jay Shah had tweeted after the game.