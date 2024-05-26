Kolkata Knight Riders will be looking to bring home a third IPL title as it takes on Sunrisers Hyderabad in the 2024 final at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Sunday.
This will be KKR’s fourth IPL final appearance, with the last one coming in 2021 when it faltered by 27 runs to Chennai Super Kings in the summit clash.
Sunday’s game will also be KKR’s second IPL final in Chennai, having claimed its first title in this city back in 2012, when it beat CSK by five wickets.
KKR win/loss record in IPL Finals
KKR Match Results in IPL Finals
- 2012 - Beat CSK by five wickets
- 2014 - Beat KXIP by three wickets
- 2021 - Lost to CSK by 27 runs
Most runs for KKR in IPL Finals
|Player Name
|Innings
|Runs Scored
|Average
|Strike Rate
|High Score
|1. Manish Pandey
|1
|94
|94.00
|188.00
|94
|2. Manwinder Bisla
|1
|89
|89.00
|185.41
|89
|3. Jacques Kalls
|1
|69
|69
|140.81
|69
Most wickets for KKR in IPL Finals
|Player Name
|Innings
|Wickets Taken
|Average
|Economy
|Best figures
|1. Sunil Narine
|3
|3
|36.33
|9.08
|2/26
|2. Piyush Chawla
|1
|2
|22.00
|11.00
|2/44
|3. Rajat Bhatia
|1
|1
|23.00
|7.66
|1/23
