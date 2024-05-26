Kolkata Knight Riders will be looking to bring home a third IPL title as it takes on Sunrisers Hyderabad in the 2024 final at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Sunday.

This will be KKR’s fourth IPL final appearance, with the last one coming in 2021 when it faltered by 27 runs to Chennai Super Kings in the summit clash.

Sunday’s game will also be KKR’s second IPL final in Chennai, having claimed its first title in this city back in 2012, when it beat CSK by five wickets.

KKR win/loss record in IPL Finals Played - 3 Won - 2 Loss - 1 Last Final - Lost to Chennai Super Kings by 27 runs (2021) Highest Score - 200/7 vs Kings XI Punjab (2014) Lowest Score - 165/9 vs CSK (2021)

KKR Match Results in IPL Finals

2012 - Beat CSK by five wickets

2014 - Beat KXIP by three wickets

2021 - Lost to CSK by 27 runs

Most runs for KKR in IPL Finals

Player Name Innings Runs Scored Average Strike Rate High Score 1. Manish Pandey 1 94 94.00 188.00 94 2. Manwinder Bisla 1 89 89.00 185.41 89 3. Jacques Kalls 1 69 69 140.81 69

Most wickets for KKR in IPL Finals