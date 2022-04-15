KKR vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2022: Second-placed Kolkata Knight Riders takes on resurgent Sunrisers Hyderabad; Toss at 7:00 PM IST

Hello and welcome to Sportstar's LIVE coverage of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad from the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.

MATCH PREVIEW

It rose to the Indian Premier League party later than expected.

Just when Sunrisers Hyderabad was getting its act together, winning two in a row, it faces a new selection headache ahead of the Friday night face-off versus fancied Kolkata Knight Riders.

The Orange Army will be forced to seek a replacement for Washington Sundar. The reliable all-rounder split his webbing during the win versus Gujarat Titans earlier in the week. With Washington ruled out, it will be interesting to see how the Sunrisers rejig their combination to cover all bases in spin bowling.

It has at its disposal the Karnataka duo of leg-spinner Shreyas Gopal and left-arm spinner J. Suchith, both effective batters. However, if the management feels the need to strengthen the big-hitting department in the lower order, it may pave way for Abdul Samad’s return to the side.

With a key player missing, Sunrisers will be hoping for its top five batters to continue to fire and make up for the absence of Washington at the Brabourne Stadium. Rahul Tripathi will be eager to go hard against his previous franchise.

With Tripathi having found his touch along with Abhishek Sharma, captain Kane Williamson, Nicholas Pooran and Aiden Markram, it will be a treat for the spectators when they come up against one of the most effective bowling units of the tournament.

That the well-oiled attack, with Umesh Yadav being a revelation, will be fresh after four-day break augurs well for the Kolkata franchise.

WHERE AND WHEN TO WATCH KKR VS SRH IPL 2022 LIVE?