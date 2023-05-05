IPL News

KL Rahul to miss remainder of IPL 2023 and WTC Final, to undergo thigh surgery

KL Rahul on Friday said on his Instagram page that he will undergo thigh surgery and argo, miss the remainder of IPL 2023 and the World Test Championship final in June.

05 May, 2023 15:54 IST
An injured KL Rahul walks off the pitch.

An injured KL Rahul walks off the pitch. | Photo Credit: SPORTZPICS

KL Rahul, the captain of the Lucknow Super Giants, on Friday said on his Instagram page that he will undergo thigh surgery and argo, miss the remainder of IPL 2023 and the World Test Championship final, against Australia, at the Oval in June.

“After careful consideration and consultation with the medical team, it’s been concluded that I’ll be undergoing a surgery on my thigh shortly. My focus will be on my rehabilitation and recovery in the coming weeks. It’s a tough call to make, but I know it’s the right one to ensure a full recovery,” Rahul said on his Instagram handle.

“As the team captain, it pains me deeply not to be able to be there during this crucial period. But, I’m confident that the boys will rise to the occasion and give their best performance as always. I’ll be cheering for them from the sidelines with all of you, watching every game.

Absolutely gutted that I won’t be at the Oval next month with Team India. I’ll do everything I can to get back in blue and help my country. That has always been my focus and priority.”

Rahul tore a tendon in his right leg while chasing a ball in the second over of their match against Royal Challengers Bangalore on Monday. 

This is the second major injury Rahul’s had in two years following a sports hernia in 2022 for which he needed surgery.

