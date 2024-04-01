Kolkata’s IPL 2024 home game against Rajasthan on April 17 set to be rescheduled due to Ram Navami: Reports

The Indian Premier League 2024 match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on April 17 will reportedly be rescheduled due to Ram Navami.

Sportstar understands that the local police department expressed an inability to provide security on that day due to Ram Navami celebrations.

It has also been reported that the BCCI is considering two dates, April 16 and April 18, for the match between the two sides.

The first phase of general elections in West Bengal will begin on April 19th.

