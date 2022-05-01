Kuldeep: I sincerely wish that Chahal gets the Purple Cap

Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Deep, once a crucial part of India's white-ball plans, are currently No. 1 and 2 in the highest wicket takers' list in the ongoing IPL.

But after running through his former franchise, KKR, with figures of 4 for 14 in three overs, Kuldeep said there was no competition between the two.

"He is like my elder brother, and he has given me encouragement," Kuldeep had said. "He used to talk to me constantly even when I was injured. I sincerely wish that he got the Purple Cap."

In 2020, Kuldeep picked one wicket in five games and was eventually dropped. He didn't make the KKR starting XI in the first half of the 2021 season, and was ultimately sidelined because of a knee surgery.

He was signed by the Delhi Capitals for Rs 2 crore.