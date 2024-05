MI vs KKR Toss Updates, IPL 2024: Mumbai Indians wins toss, elects to bowl v Kolkata Knight Riders

Mumbai indians will host second-placed Kolkata Knight Riders in the Indian Premier League at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Friday.

Toss result

Mumbai Indians wins the toss and elects to bowl first

Playing 11

MI: Ishan Kishan (wk), Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Nehal Wadhera, Tim David, Naman Dhir, Gerald Coetzee, Jasprit Bumrah, Piyush Chawla.

KKR: Phil Salt (wk), Sunil Narine, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Shreyas Iyer (c), Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Mitchell Starc, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakravarthy.

MI - Toss and match results in IPL 2024

Result after winning toss: Wins: 1; Losses: 5

Result after losing toss: Wins: 2; Losses: 2

KKR - Toss and match results in IPL 2024

Result after winning toss: Wins - 3; Losses: 0

Result after losing toss: Wins - 3; Losses: 3

Wankhede Stadium - Toss and match results in IPL 2024

Team winning the toss: Wins: 3; Losses: 1

Team batting first: Wins: 1; Losses: 3