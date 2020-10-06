MI vs RR Live Score, IPL 2020 Live Updates: Ben Stokes unavailable against Rohit's Mumbai Indians

Hello and welcome to Sportstar's LIVE coverage of Match 20 of IPL 2020 between Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

Mumbai vs Rajasthan PREVIEW

It may be a clash between the most stable unit of the Indian Premier League’s 2020 edition versus one that’s far from having figured out its best combination. Still, in no way will Mumbai Indians will take Rajasthan Royals lightly when the teams square off on Tuesday night.

After all, if there’s one bogey team for the defending champion in the IPL in the recent past, it’s Rajasthan Royals. The last four meetings between the two sides have all gone in favour of the Royals. It has also resulted in the overall IPL head-to-head record between the outfits at 10 wins apiece.

Full preview - READ

Here is the story of Anuja Dalvi, the sole female physio in IPL 2020, working with Rajasthan Royals. She is also in-charge of Royals’ COVID-19 task force. READ

READ MAGAZINE'S LATEST EDITION - CLICK HERE (Cover story on IPL's young supertstars)

Overall Head-to-Head: (21 matches- MI 10 |RR 10)

MI and RR have faced each other 21 times in the IPL so far and are tied at 10 wins each. One of their matches during the 2009 IPL season in South Africa was abandoned without a ball bowled.

Recent Head-to-Head: (Last 5 matches)

Rajasthan Royals has dominated this tie in the recent past, winning four of the five encounters against Mumbai Indians.

Last 5 matches

RR won by 5 wickets

RR won by 4 wickets

RR won by 7 wickets

RR won by 3 wickets

MI won by 8 runs

Last encounter:

Rajasthan Royals defeated Mumbai Indians by 5 wickets at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. Batting first, Mumbai put up 161/5 after 20 overs, with Quinton de Kock scoring 65 off 47 balls. Rahul Chahar’s three-wicket haul for Mumbai went in vain as the host chased down the target with five balls to spare. Steve Smith hit an unbeaten 59, while Riyan Parag scored a quickfire 43.

Squads:

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (Capt.), Quinton de Kock, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Rahul Chahar, Anmolpreet Singh, Digvijay Deshmukh, Dhawal Kulkarni ,Chris Lynn, Mitchell McClenaghan, Mohsin Khan, James Pattinson, Prince Balwant Rai, Anukul Roy, Sherfane Rutherford, Aditya Tare, Saurabh Tiwary, Jayant Yadav.

Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler, Steven Smith (c), Sanju Samson, Rahul Tewatia, Robin Uthappa, Jofra Archer, Riyan Parag, Tom Curran, Shreyas Gopal, Ankit Rajpoot, Jaydev Unadkat, Varun Aaron, David Miller, Aniruddha Joshi, Manan Vohra, Andrew Tye, Shashank Singh, Mahipal Lomror, Oshane Thomas, Mayank Markande, Anuj Rawat, Kartik Tyagi, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Akash Singh

MATCH DETAILS:

Game: MI v RR

Date: October 6, 2020 - Tuesday

Time: 7.30 p.m. IST

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium