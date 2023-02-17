Mumbai Indians IPL 2023 schedule: Full match fixtures list, time, dates, venues, squad

Mumbai Indians will take on Royal Challengers Bangalore in its IPL 2023 opener on April 2 at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

The five-time champion had a poor 2022 campaign where it finished at the bottom of the standings after the league stage.

Here’s the full list of fixtures, venues and match timings for the Rohit Sharma-led MI.

MI is placed in group A and the final of IPL 2023 will be played on 28th May at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

MI IPL 2023 schedule

⦿ Match 1: April 2, 2023 - Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians, 7:30PM IST, Bengaluru

⦿ Match 2: April 8, 2023 - Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings, Mumbai

⦿ Match 3: April 11, 2023 - Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians, Delhi

⦿ Match 4: April 16, 2023 - Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Mumbai

⦿ Match 5: April 18, 2023 - Sunrisers Hyderabad v Mumbai Indians, Hyderabad

⦿ Match 6: April 22, 2023 - Mumbai Indians vs Punjab Kings, Mumbai

⦿ Match 7: April 25, 2023 - Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians, Ahmedabad

⦿ Match 8: April 30, 2023 - Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals, Mumbai

⦿ Match 9: May 3, 2023 - Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians, Mohali

⦿ Match 10: May 6, 2023 - Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians, Chennai

⦿ Match 11: May 9, 2023 - Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, Mumbai

⦿ Match 12: May 12, 2023 - Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Titans, Mumbai

⦿ Match 13: May 16, 2023 - Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians, Lucknow

⦿ Match 14: May 21, 2023 - Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Mumbai

Mumbai Indians IPL 2023 squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Tim David, Ramandeep Singh, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Tristan Stubbs, Dewald Brevis, Jofra Archer, Jasprit Bumrah, Arjun Tendulkar, Arshad Khan, Kumar Kartikeya, Hrithik Shokeen, Jason Behrendorff, Akash Madhwal, Cameron Green, Jhye Richardson, Piyush Chawla, Duan Jansen, Vishnu Vinod, Shams Mulani, Nehal Wadhera, Raghav Goyal.