IPL News

Mumbai Indians IPL 2023 schedule: Full match fixtures list, time, dates, venues, squad

Mumbai Indians IPL 2023 full schedule: Check the complete list of MI’s Indian Premier League 2023 fixtures, match time, date and venues.

Team Sportstar
17 February, 2023 17:04 IST
17 February, 2023 17:04 IST
Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma.

Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma. | Photo Credit: SPORTZPICS

Mumbai Indians IPL 2023 full schedule: Check the complete list of MI’s Indian Premier League 2023 fixtures, match time, date and venues.

Mumbai Indians will take on Royal Challengers Bangalore in its IPL 2023 opener on April 2 at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

The five-time champion had a poor 2022 campaign where it finished at the bottom of the standings after the league stage.

Also Read
IPL schedule 2023: Full fixtures table, dates, match timings and venues

Here’s the full list of fixtures, venues and match timings for the Rohit Sharma-led MI.

MI is placed in group A and the final of IPL 2023 will be played on 28th May at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

MI IPL 2023 schedule

  • ⦿ Match 1: April 2, 2023 - Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians, 7:30PM IST, Bengaluru
  • ⦿ Match 2: April 8, 2023 - Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings, Mumbai
  • ⦿ Match 3: April 11, 2023 - Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians, Delhi
  • ⦿ Match 4: April 16, 2023 - Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Mumbai
  • ⦿ Match 5: April 18, 2023 - Sunrisers Hyderabad v Mumbai Indians, Hyderabad
  • ⦿ Match 6: April 22, 2023 - Mumbai Indians vs Punjab Kings, Mumbai
  • ⦿ Match 7: April 25, 2023 - Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians, Ahmedabad
  • ⦿ Match 8: April 30, 2023 - Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals, Mumbai
  • ⦿ Match 9: May 3, 2023 - Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians, Mohali
  • ⦿ Match 10: May 6, 2023 - Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians, Chennai
  • ⦿ Match 11: May 9, 2023 - Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, Mumbai
  • ⦿ Match 12: May 12, 2023 - Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Titans, Mumbai
  • ⦿ Match 13: May 16, 2023 - Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians, Lucknow
  • ⦿ Match 14: May 21, 2023 - Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Mumbai

Mumbai Indians IPL 2023 squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Tim David, Ramandeep Singh, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Tristan Stubbs, Dewald Brevis, Jofra Archer, Jasprit Bumrah, Arjun Tendulkar, Arshad Khan, Kumar Kartikeya, Hrithik Shokeen, Jason Behrendorff, Akash Madhwal, Cameron Green, Jhye Richardson, Piyush Chawla, Duan Jansen, Vishnu Vinod, Shams Mulani, Nehal Wadhera, Raghav Goyal.

Read more stories on IPL News.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

What went wrong for CSK and MI in IPL 2022? - Analysis

RR coach Sangakkara: 130 runs was never enough

Hardik Pandya: Goal is to win the World Cup no matter what

Slide shows

IPL 2019: MI beat KKR at home, finish on top of the table

KKR vs SRH: Rampaging Russell overshadows Warner whirlwind

IPL 2019: Debutants who could impress

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us