IPL News

IPL schedule 2023: Full fixtures table, dates, match timings and venues

IPL 2023 full schedule: The tournament will be played across 12 venues: Ahmedabad, Mohali, Lucknow, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Kolkata, Jaipur, Mumbai, Guwahati and Dharamsala.

Team Sportstar
17 February, 2023 15:30 IST
17 February, 2023 15:30 IST
Gujarat Titans trumped Rajasthan Royals in the final to win IPL 2022.

Gujarat Titans trumped Rajasthan Royals in the final to win IPL 2022. | Photo Credit: VIJAY SONEJI

IPL 2023 full schedule: The tournament will be played across 12 venues: Ahmedabad, Mohali, Lucknow, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Kolkata, Jaipur, Mumbai, Guwahati and Dharamsala.

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 gets underway from March 31, with defending champion Gujarat Titans facing Chennai Super Kings at the Narendra Modi Stadium at 7.30pm IST. All teams will play seven home and seven away matches.

The tournament will be played across 12 venues: Ahmedabad, Mohali, Lucknow, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Kolkata, Jaipur, Mumbai, Guwahati and Dharamsala.

Mumbai Indians will open its campaign against Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Chinnaswamy Stadium on April 2 at 7.30pm IST. Mumbai Indians will face off against arch-rival Chennai Super Kings on April 8 and May 6.

RELATED SCHEDULE DETAILS-

There are 70 league matches this time including 18 double-headers. The last league stage game is on May 21. The final will be held in Ahmedabad on May 28.

Last season, Hardik Pandya’s all-round display helped Gujarat Titans win the Indian Premier League in its first season with a seven-wicket victory over Rajasthan Royals in the final.

Titans captain Pandya took 3 for 17, including the important scalp of Jos Buttler for 39 to restrict Royals to 130 for 9 and then hit 34 off 30 balls.

IPL 2023 Groups:

Group A

MI, RR, KKR, DC and LSG.

Group B

CSK, PBKS, SRH, RCB and GT.

Full IPL 2023 schedule:

Read more stories on IPL News.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

What went wrong for CSK and MI in IPL 2022? - Analysis

RR coach Sangakkara: 130 runs was never enough

Hardik Pandya: Goal is to win the World Cup no matter what

Slide shows

IPL 2019: MI beat KKR at home, finish on top of the table

KKR vs SRH: Rampaging Russell overshadows Warner whirlwind

IPL 2019: Debutants who could impress

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us