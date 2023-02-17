IPL schedule 2023: Full fixtures table, dates, match timings and venues

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 gets underway from March 31, with defending champion Gujarat Titans facing Chennai Super Kings at the Narendra Modi Stadium at 7.30pm IST. All teams will play seven home and seven away matches.

The tournament will be played across 12 venues: Ahmedabad, Mohali, Lucknow, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Kolkata, Jaipur, Mumbai, Guwahati and Dharamsala.

Mumbai Indians will open its campaign against Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Chinnaswamy Stadium on April 2 at 7.30pm IST. Mumbai Indians will face off against arch-rival Chennai Super Kings on April 8 and May 6.

There are 70 league matches this time including 18 double-headers. The last league stage game is on May 21. The final will be held in Ahmedabad on May 28.

Last season, Hardik Pandya’s all-round display helped Gujarat Titans win the Indian Premier League in its first season with a seven-wicket victory over Rajasthan Royals in the final.

Titans captain Pandya took 3 for 17, including the important scalp of Jos Buttler for 39 to restrict Royals to 130 for 9 and then hit 34 off 30 balls.

IPL 2023 Groups:

Group A

MI, RR, KKR, DC and LSG.

Group B

CSK, PBKS, SRH, RCB and GT.

Full IPL 2023 schedule: