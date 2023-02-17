Gujarat Titans IPL 2023 schedule: Full match fixtures list, time, dates, venues, squad

Gujarat Titans will take on Chennai Super Kings in its IPL 2023 opener on March 31 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

The Titans beat Rajasthan Royals to clinch the title in their maiden season last year.

Here’s the full list of fixtures, venues and match timings for the Hardik Pandya-led GT.

GT is placed in group B and the final of IPL 2023 will be played on May 28 at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Group B: GT, CSK, PBKS, SRH, RCB

GT IPL 2023 schedule

⦿ Match 1: March 31 - Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings, Ahmedabad (7:30PM IST)

Match 1: March 31 - Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings, Ahmedabad (7:30PM IST) ⦿ Match 2: April 4 - Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans, Delhi (7:30PM IST)

Match 2: April 4 - Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans, Delhi (7:30PM IST) ⦿ Match 3: April 9 - Gujarat Titans vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Ahmedabad (3:30PM IST)

Match 3: April 9 - Gujarat Titans vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Ahmedabad (3:30PM IST) ⦿ Match 4: April 13 - Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans, Mohali (7:30PM IST)

Match 4: April 13 - Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans, Mohali (7:30PM IST) ⦿ Match 5: April 16 - Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals, Ahmedabad (7:30PM IST)

Match 5: April 16 - Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals, Ahmedabad (7:30PM IST) ⦿ Match 6: April 22 - Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans, Lucknow (3:30PM IST)

Match 6: April 22 - Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans, Lucknow (3:30PM IST) ⦿ Match 7: April 25 - Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians, Ahmedabad (7:30PM IST)

Match 7: April 25 - Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians, Ahmedabad (7:30PM IST) ⦿ Match 8: April 29 - Kolkata Knight Riders vs Gujarat Titans, Kolkata (3:30PM IST)

Match 8: April 29 - Kolkata Knight Riders vs Gujarat Titans, Kolkata (3:30PM IST) ⦿ Match 9: May 2 - Gujarat Titans vs Delhi Capitals, Ahmedabad (7:30PM IST)

Match 9: May 2 - Gujarat Titans vs Delhi Capitals, Ahmedabad (7:30PM IST) ⦿ Match 10: May 5 - Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans, Jaipur (7:30PM IST)

Match 10: May 5 - Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans, Jaipur (7:30PM IST) ⦿ Match 11: May 7 - Gujarat Titans vs Lucknow Super Giants, Ahmedabad (3:30PM IST)

Match 11: May 7 - Gujarat Titans vs Lucknow Super Giants, Ahmedabad (3:30PM IST) ⦿ Match 12: May 12 - Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Titans, Mumbai (7:30PM IST)

Match 12: May 12 - Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Titans, Mumbai (7:30PM IST) ⦿ Match 13: May 15- Gujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Ahmedabad (7:30PM IST)

Match 13: May 15- Gujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Ahmedabad (7:30PM IST) ⦿ Match 14: May 21 - Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Gujarat Titans, Bengaluru (7:30PM IST)

Gujarat Titans IPL 2023 squad: Hardik Pandya (c), Shubman Gill, David Miller, Abhinav Manohar, Sai Sudharsan, Wriddhiman Saha, Matthew Wade, Rashid Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Vijay Shankar, Mohammed Shami, Alzarri Joseph, Yash Dayal, Pradeep Sangwan, Darshan Nalkande, Jayant Yadav, R Sai Kishore, Noor Ahmad, Kane Williamson, Odean Smith, KS Bharat, Shivam Mavi, Urvil Patel, Joshua Little, Mohit Sharma.