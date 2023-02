Lucknow Super Giants IPL 2023 schedule: Full match fixtures list, time, dates, venues, squad

Lucknow Super Giants will take on Delhi Capitals in its IPL 2023 opener on April 1 in Lucknow.

LSG finished third in the points table in IPL 2022 and was knocked out by Royal Challengers Bangalore in the eliminator last season.

Here’s the full list of fixtures, venues and match timings for the KL Rahul-led LSG.

LSG is placed in group A and the final of IPL 2023 will be played on 28th May at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Group A: LSG, KKR, DC, MI, RR.

LSG IPL 2023 schedule

⦿ Match 1: April 1 - Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals, Lucknow (7:30PM IST)

⦿ Match 2: April 3 - Chennai Super Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants, Chennai (7:30PM IST)

⦿ Match 3: April 7 - Lucknow Super Giants vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Lucknow (7:30PM IST)

⦿ Match 4: April 10 - Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Lucknow Super Giants, Bengaluru (3:30PM IST)

⦿ Match 5: April 15 - Lucknow Super Giants vs Punjab Kings, Lucknow (7:30PM IST)

⦿ Match 6: April 19 - Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants, Jaipur (7:30PM IST)

⦿ Match 7: April 22 - Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans, Lucknow (3:30PM IST)

⦿ Match 8: April 28 - Punjab Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants, Mohali (7:30PM IST)

⦿ Match 9: May 1 - Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, Lucknow (7:30PM IST)

⦿ Match 10: May 4 - Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings, Lucknow (3:30PM IST)

⦿ Match 11: May 7 - Gujarat Titans vs Lucknow Super Giants, Ahmedabad (3:30PM IST)

⦿ Match 12: May 13 - Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants, Hyderabad (3:30PM IST)

⦿ Match 13: May 16 - Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians, Lucknow (7:30PM IST)

⦿ Match 14: May 20 - Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants, Kolkata (7:30PM IST)

Lucknow Super Giants IPL 2023 squad:

KL Rahul (c), Quinton de Kock, Manan Vohra, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Krishnappa Gowtham, Deepak Hooda, Kyle Mayers, Krunal Pandya, Karan Sharma, Marcus Stoinis, Romario Shepherd, Daniel Sams, Prerak Mankad, Swapnil Singh, Yudhvir Charak, Avesh Khan, Mohsin Khan, Ravi Bishnoi, Mark Wood, Mayank Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat, Yash Thakur, Amit Mishra, Naveen-ul-Haq.