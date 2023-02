Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2023 schedule: Full match fixtures list, time, dates, venues, squad

Sunrisers Hyderabad will take on Rajasthan Royals in its Indian Premier League 2023 opener on April 2 in Hyderabad.

SRH had a poor IPL 2022 campaign where it finished eighth in the standings after the league stage.

Here’s the full list of fixtures, venues and match timings for the SRH.

SRH is placed in group B and the final of IPL 2023 will be played on 28th May at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Group B: SRH, GT, CSK, PBKS, RCB

SRH IPL 2023 schedule

⦿ Match 1: April 2 - Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals, Hyderabad (3:30PM IST)

⦿ Match 2: April 7 - Lucknow Super Giants vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Lucknow (7:30PM IST)

⦿ Match 3: April 9 - Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings, Hyderabad (7:30PM IST)

⦿ Match 4: April 14 - Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Kolkata (7:30PM IST)

⦿ Match 5: April 18 - Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians, Hyderabad (7:30PM IST)

⦿ Match 6: April 21 - Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Chennai (7:30PM IST)

⦿ Match 7: April 24 - Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals, Hyderabad (7:30PM IST)

⦿ Match 8: April 29 - Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Delhi (7:30PM IST)

⦿ Match 9: May 4 - Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Hyderabad (7:30PM IST)

⦿ Match 10: May 7 - Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Jaipur (7:30PM IST)

⦿ Match 11: May 13 - Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super GIants, Hyderabad (3:30PM IST)

⦿ Match 12: May 15 - Gujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Ahmedabad (7:30PM IST)

⦿ Match 13: May 18 - Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, Hyderabad (7:30PM IST)

⦿ Match 14: May 21 - Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Mumbai (3:30PM IST)

Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2023 squad:

Abdul Samad, Aiden Markram, Rahul Tripathi, Glenn Phillips, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Umran Malik, Harry Brook, Mayank Agarwal, Heinrich Klaasen, Adil Rashid, Mayank Markande, Vivrant Sharma, Samarth Vyas, Sanvir Singh, Upendra Yadav, Mayank Dagar, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Anmolpreet Singh, Akeal Hosein, Abhishek Sharma, Marco Jansen, Washington Sundar, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Kartik Tyagi