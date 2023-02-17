IPL News

Punjab Kings IPL 2023 schedule: Full match fixtures list, time, dates, venues, squad

Team Sportstar
17 February, 2023 18:12 IST
Punjab Kings captain Shikhar Dhawan.

Punjab Kings captain Shikhar Dhawan. | Photo Credit: PTI

Punjab Kings will take on Kolkata Knight Riders in its IPL 2023 opener on April 1 in Mohali.

IPL schedule 2023: Full fixtures table, dates, match timings and venues

PBKS had an average 2022 campaign where it finished sixth in the standings after the league stage.

Here’s the full list of fixtures, venues and match timings for the Shikhar Dhawan-led PBKS.

PBKS is placed in group B and the IPL 2023 final will be played on May 28 at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Group B: PBKS, GT, CSK, SRH, RCB

PBKS IPL 2023 schedule

  • ⦿ Match 1: April 1 - Punjab Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Mohali (3:30PM IST)
  • ⦿ Match 2: April 5 - Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings, Guwahati (7:30PM IST)
  • ⦿ Match 3: April 9 - Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings, Hyderabad (7:30PM IST)
  • ⦿ Match 4: April 13 - Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans, Mohali (7:30PM IST)
  • ⦿ Match 5: April 15 - Lucknow Super Giants vs Punjab Kings, Lucknow (7:30PM IST)
  • ⦿ Match 6: April 20 - Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, Mohali (3:30PM IST)
  • ⦿ Match 7: April 22 - Mumbai Indians vs Punjab Kings, Mumbai (7:30PM IST)
  • ⦿ Match 8: April 28 - Punjab Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants, Mohali (7:30PM IST)
  • ⦿ Match 9: April 30 - Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings, Chennai (3:30PM IST)
  • ⦿ Match 10: May 3 - Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians, Mohali (7:30PM IST)
  • ⦿ Match 11: May 8 - Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings, Kolkata (7:30PM IST)
  • ⦿ Match 12: May 13 - Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings, Delhi (7:30PM IST)
  • ⦿ Match 13: May 17 - Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals, Dharamsala (7:30PM IST)
  • ⦿ Match 14: May 19 - Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals, Dharamsala (7:30PM IST)

Punjab Kings IPL 2023 squad: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Shahrukh Khan, Jonny Bairstow, Prabhsimran Singh, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Jitesh Sharma, Raj Bawa, Rishi Dhawan, Liam Livingstone, Atharva Taide, Arshdeep Singh, Baltej Singh, Nathan Ellis, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Harpreet Brar, Sam Curran, Sikandar Raza, Harpreet Bhatia, Vidwath Kaverappa, Mohit Rathee, Shivam Singh.

