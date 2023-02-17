Punjab Kings IPL 2023 schedule: Full match fixtures list, time, dates, venues, squad

Punjab Kings will take on Kolkata Knight Riders in its IPL 2023 opener on April 1 in Mohali.

PBKS had an average 2022 campaign where it finished sixth in the standings after the league stage.

Here’s the full list of fixtures, venues and match timings for the Shikhar Dhawan-led PBKS.

PBKS is placed in group B and the IPL 2023 final will be played on May 28 at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Group B: PBKS, GT, CSK, SRH, RCB

PBKS IPL 2023 schedule

⦿ Match 1: April 1 - Punjab Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Mohali (3:30PM IST)

Punjab Kings IPL 2023 squad: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Shahrukh Khan, Jonny Bairstow, Prabhsimran Singh, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Jitesh Sharma, Raj Bawa, Rishi Dhawan, Liam Livingstone, Atharva Taide, Arshdeep Singh, Baltej Singh, Nathan Ellis, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Harpreet Brar, Sam Curran, Sikandar Raza, Harpreet Bhatia, Vidwath Kaverappa, Mohit Rathee, Shivam Singh.