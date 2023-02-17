Rajasthan Royals IPL 2023 schedule: Full match fixtures list, time, dates, venues, squad

Rajasthan Royals will take on Sunrisers Hyderabad in its IPL 2023 opener on April 2 in Hyderabad.

The inaugural champion had an excellent 2022 campaign where it finished runner-up, behind Gujarat Titans.

Here’s the full list of fixtures, venues and match timings for the Sanju Samson-led RR.

RR is placed in group A and the final of IPL 2023 will be played on 28th May at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Group A: RR, MI, KKR, DC, LSG.

RR IPL 2023 schedule

⦿ Match 1: April 2 - Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals, Hyderabad (3:30PM IST)

⦿ Match 2: April 5 - Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings, Guwahati (7:30PM IST)

⦿ Match 3: April 8 - Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals, Guwahati (3:30PM IST)

⦿ Match 4: April 12 - Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals, Chennai (7:30PM IST)

⦿ Match 5: April 16 - Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals, Ahmedabad (7:30PM IST)

⦿ Match 6: April 19 - Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants, Jaipur (7:30PM IST)

⦿ Match 7: April 23 - Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals, Bengaluru (3:30PM IST)

⦿ Match 8: April 27 - Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings, Jaipur (7:30PM IST)

⦿ Match 9: April 30 - Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals, Mumbai (7:30PM IST)

⦿ Match 10: May 5 - Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans, Jaipur (7:30PM IST)

⦿ Match 11: May 7 - Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Jaipur (7:30PM IST)

⦿ Match 12: May 11 - Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals, Kolkata (7:30PM IST)

⦿ Match 13: May 14 - Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, Jaipur (3:30PM IST)

⦿ Match 14: May 19 - Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals, Dharamsala (7:30PM IST)

Rajasthan Royals IPL 2023 squad: Sanju Samson (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shimron Hetmyer, Devdutt Padikkal, Jos Buttler, Dhruv Jurel, Riyan Parag, Prasidh Krishna, Trent Boult, Obed McCoy, Navdeep Saini, Kuldeep Sen, Kuldip Yadav, R Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, KC Cariappa, Jason Holder, Donovan Ferreira, Kunal Rathore, Adam Zampa, KM Asif, Murugan Ashwin, Akash Vashisht, Abdul P A, Joe Root.