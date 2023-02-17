IPL News

Rajasthan Royals IPL 2023 schedule: Full match fixtures list, time, dates, venues, squad

RR IPL 2023 full schedule: Check the complete list of Rajasthan Royals’ Indian Premier League 2023 fixtures, match time, date and venues.

Team Sportstar
17 February, 2023 17:39 IST
17 February, 2023 17:39 IST
Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson.

Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson. | Photo Credit: SPORTZPICS

RR IPL 2023 full schedule: Check the complete list of Rajasthan Royals’ Indian Premier League 2023 fixtures, match time, date and venues.

Rajasthan Royals will take on Sunrisers Hyderabad in its IPL 2023 opener on April 2 in Hyderabad.

Also Read
IPL schedule 2023: Full fixtures table, dates, match timings and venues

The inaugural champion had an excellent 2022 campaign where it finished runner-up, behind Gujarat Titans.

Here’s the full list of fixtures, venues and match timings for the Sanju Samson-led RR.

RR is placed in group A and the final of IPL 2023 will be played on 28th May at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Group A: RR, MI, KKR, DC, LSG.

RR IPL 2023 schedule

  • ⦿ Match 1: April 2 - Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals, Hyderabad (3:30PM IST)
  • ⦿ Match 2: April 5 - Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings, Guwahati (7:30PM IST)
  • ⦿ Match 3: April 8 - Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals, Guwahati (3:30PM IST)
  • ⦿ Match 4: April 12 - Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals, Chennai (7:30PM IST)
  • ⦿ Match 5: April 16 - Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals, Ahmedabad (7:30PM IST)
  • ⦿ Match 6: April 19 - Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants, Jaipur (7:30PM IST)
  • ⦿ Match 7: April 23 - Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals, Bengaluru (3:30PM IST)
  • ⦿ Match 8: April 27 - Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings, Jaipur (7:30PM IST)
  • ⦿ Match 9: April 30 - Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals, Mumbai (7:30PM IST)
  • ⦿ Match 10: May 5 - Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans, Jaipur (7:30PM IST)
  • ⦿ Match 11: May 7 - Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Jaipur (7:30PM IST)
  • ⦿ Match 12: May 11 - Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals, Kolkata (7:30PM IST)
  • ⦿ Match 13: May 14 - Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, Jaipur (3:30PM IST)
  • ⦿ Match 14: May 19 - Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals, Dharamsala (7:30PM IST)

Rajasthan Royals IPL 2023 squad: Sanju Samson (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shimron Hetmyer, Devdutt Padikkal, Jos Buttler, Dhruv Jurel, Riyan Parag, Prasidh Krishna, Trent Boult, Obed McCoy, Navdeep Saini, Kuldeep Sen, Kuldip Yadav, R Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, KC Cariappa, Jason Holder, Donovan Ferreira, Kunal Rathore, Adam Zampa, KM Asif, Murugan Ashwin, Akash Vashisht, Abdul P A, Joe Root.

Read more stories on IPL News.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

What went wrong for CSK and MI in IPL 2022? - Analysis

RR coach Sangakkara: 130 runs was never enough

Hardik Pandya: Goal is to win the World Cup no matter what

Slide shows

IPL 2019: MI beat KKR at home, finish on top of the table

KKR vs SRH: Rampaging Russell overshadows Warner whirlwind

IPL 2019: Debutants who could impress

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us