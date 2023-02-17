IPL News

Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2023 schedule: Full match fixtures list, time, dates, venues, squad

KKR IPL 2023 full schedule: Check the complete list of Kolkata Knight Riders’ Indian Premier League 2023 fixtures, match time, date and venues.

Team Sportstar
17 February, 2023 17:31 IST
17 February, 2023 17:31 IST
KKR captain Shreyas Iyer.

KKR captain Shreyas Iyer. | Photo Credit: SPORTZPICS

KKR IPL 2023 full schedule: Check the complete list of Kolkata Knight Riders’ Indian Premier League 2023 fixtures, match time, date and venues.

Kolkata Knight Riders will take on Punjab Kings in its IPL 2023 opener on April 1 in Mohali.

Also Read
IPL schedule 2023: Full fixtures table, dates, match timings and venues

The two-time champion had a mediocre 2022 campaign where it finished seventh in the standings in the league stage.

Here’s the full list of fixtures, venues and match timings for the Shreyas Iyer-led KKR.

KKR is placed in group A and the final of IPL 2023 will be played on 28th May at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Group A: KKR, MI, RR, DC, LSG.

KKR IPL 2023 schedule

  • ⦿ Match 1: April 1 - Punjab Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Mohali (3:30PM IST)
  • ⦿ Match 2: April 6 - Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, Kolkata (7:30PM IST)
  • ⦿ Match 3: April 9 - Gujarat Titans vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Ahmedabad (3:30PM IST)
  • ⦿ Match 4: April 14 - Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Kolkata (7:30PM IST)
  • ⦿ Match 5: April 16 - Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Mumbai (3:30PM IST)
  • ⦿ Match 6: April 20 - Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Delhi (7:30PM IST)
  • ⦿ Match 7: April 23 - Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings, Kolkata (7:30PM IST)
  • ⦿ Match 8: April 26 - Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Bengaluru (7:30PM IST)
  • ⦿ Match 9: April 29 - Kolkata Knight Riders vs Gujarat Titans, Kolkata (3:30PM IST)
  • ⦿ Match 10: May 4 - Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Hyderabad (7:30PM IST)
  • ⦿ Match 11: May 8 - Kolkata Knight RIders vs Punjab Kings, Kolkata (7:30PM IST)
  • ⦿ Match 12: May 11 - Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals, Kolkata (7:30PM IST)
  • ⦿ Match 13: May 14 - Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Chennai (7:30PM IST)
  • ⦿ Match 14: May 20 - Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants, Kolkata (7:30PM IST)

Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2023 squad: Shreyas Iyer (c), Nitish Rana, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Venkatesh Iyer, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Shardul Thakur, Lockie Ferguson, Umesh Yadav, Tim Southee, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakravarthy, Anukul Roy, Rinku Singh, N. Jagadeesan, Vaibhav Arora, Suyash Sharma, David Wiese, Kulwant Khejroliya, Litton Das, Mandeep Singh, Shakib Al Hasan.

Read more stories on IPL News.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

What went wrong for CSK and MI in IPL 2022? - Analysis

RR coach Sangakkara: 130 runs was never enough

Hardik Pandya: Goal is to win the World Cup no matter what

Slide shows

IPL 2019: MI beat KKR at home, finish on top of the table

KKR vs SRH: Rampaging Russell overshadows Warner whirlwind

IPL 2019: Debutants who could impress

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us