Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2023 schedule: Full match fixtures list, time, dates, venues, squad

Kolkata Knight Riders will take on Punjab Kings in its IPL 2023 opener on April 1 in Mohali.

The two-time champion had a mediocre 2022 campaign where it finished seventh in the standings in the league stage.

Here’s the full list of fixtures, venues and match timings for the Shreyas Iyer-led KKR.

KKR is placed in group A and the final of IPL 2023 will be played on 28th May at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Group A: KKR, MI, RR, DC, LSG.

KKR IPL 2023 schedule

⦿ Match 1: April 1 - Punjab Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Mohali (3:30PM IST)

⦿ Match 2: April 6 - Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, Kolkata (7:30PM IST)

⦿ Match 3: April 9 - Gujarat Titans vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Ahmedabad (3:30PM IST)

⦿ Match 4: April 14 - Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Kolkata (7:30PM IST)

⦿ Match 5: April 16 - Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Mumbai (3:30PM IST)

⦿ Match 6: April 20 - Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Delhi (7:30PM IST)

⦿ Match 7: April 23 - Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings, Kolkata (7:30PM IST)

⦿ Match 8: April 26 - Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Bengaluru (7:30PM IST)

⦿ Match 9: April 29 - Kolkata Knight Riders vs Gujarat Titans, Kolkata (3:30PM IST)

⦿ Match 10: May 4 - Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Hyderabad (7:30PM IST)

⦿ Match 11: May 8 - Kolkata Knight RIders vs Punjab Kings, Kolkata (7:30PM IST)

⦿ Match 12: May 11 - Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals, Kolkata (7:30PM IST)

⦿ Match 13: May 14 - Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Chennai (7:30PM IST)

⦿ Match 14: May 20 - Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants, Kolkata (7:30PM IST)

Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2023 squad: Shreyas Iyer (c), Nitish Rana, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Venkatesh Iyer, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Shardul Thakur, Lockie Ferguson, Umesh Yadav, Tim Southee, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakravarthy, Anukul Roy, Rinku Singh, N. Jagadeesan, Vaibhav Arora, Suyash Sharma, David Wiese, Kulwant Khejroliya, Litton Das, Mandeep Singh, Shakib Al Hasan.