Delhi Capitals IPL 2023 schedule: Full match fixtures list, time, dates, venues, squad

Delhi Capitals will take on Lucknow Super Giants in its IPL 2023 opener on April 1 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi

DC had a mediocre 2022 campaign where it finished fifth in the standings after the league stage.

Here’s the full list of fixtures, venues and match timings for the Delhi Capitals.

DC is placed in group A and the final of IPL 2023 will be played on 28th May at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Group A: DC, MI, RR, KKR, LSG.

DC IPL 2023 schedule

⦿ Match 1: April 1 - Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals, Lucknow (7:30PM IST)

⦿ Match 2: April 4 - Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans, Delhi (7:30PM IST)

⦿ Match 3: April 8 - Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals, Guwahati (3:30PM IST)

⦿ Match 4: April 11 - Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians, Delhi (7:30PM IST)

⦿ Match 5: April 15 - Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals, Bengaluru (3:30PM IST)

⦿ Match 6; April 20 - Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Delhi (7:30PM IST)

⦿ Match 7: April 24 - Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals, Hyderabad (7:30PM IST)

⦿ Match 8: April 29 - Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Delhi (7:30PM IST)

⦿ Match 9: May 2 - Gujarat Titans vs Delhi Capitals, Ahmedabad (7:30PM IST)

⦿ Match 10: May 6 - Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, Delhi (7:30PM IST)

⦿ Match 11: May 10 - Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals, Chennai (7:30PM IST)

⦿ Match 12: May 13 - Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings, Delhi (7:30PM IST)

⦿ Match 13: May 17 - Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals, Dharamsala (7:30PM IST)

⦿ Match 14: May 20 - Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings, Delhi (3:30PM IST)

Delhi Capitals IPL 2023 squad: David Warner, Prithvi Shaw, Ripal Patel, Rovman Powell, Sarfaraz Khan, Yash Dhull, Mitchell Marsh, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Anrich Nortje, Chetan Sakariya, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Khaleel Ahmed, Lungi Ngidi, Mustafizur Rahman, Aman Khan, Kuldeep Yadav, Praveen Dubey, Vicky Ostwal, Ishant Sharma, Phil Salt, Mukesh Kumar, Manish Pandey, Rilee Rossouw, Rishabh Pant*.

* - unavailable