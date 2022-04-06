Coulter-Nile ruled out of IPL 2022 with injury

Nathan Coulter-Nile, who suffered a side strain during Rajasthan Royals' (RR) first Indian Premier League (IPL) game against Sunrisers Hyderabad, has been ruled out of the tournament.

"I had the privilege of introducing Nathan when he came into the bubble and into our family. Unfortunately, I have got the hard task of wishing him farewell. It's always hard to lose someone, particularly when it is through injury," RR physio John Gloster said in a video posted by the franchise.

He was roped in by Royals for Rs 2 crore during the accelerated round of the mega-auction in February.