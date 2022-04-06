IPL 2022 IPL News IPL News Coulter-Nile ruled out of IPL 2022 with injury Coulter-Nile was roped in by RR for Rs 2 crore during the accelerated round of the mega-auction in February. Team Sportstar Mumbai 06 April, 2022 16:42 IST Nathan Coulter-Nile reacts after injuring himself in a game against Sunrisers Hyderabad. - Sportzpics/IPL Team Sportstar Mumbai 06 April, 2022 16:42 IST Nathan Coulter-Nile, who suffered a side strain during Rajasthan Royals' (RR) first Indian Premier League (IPL) game against Sunrisers Hyderabad, has been ruled out of the tournament."I had the privilege of introducing Nathan when he came into the bubble and into our family. Unfortunately, I have got the hard task of wishing him farewell. It's always hard to lose someone, particularly when it is through injury," RR physio John Gloster said in a video posted by the franchise.He was roped in by Royals for Rs 2 crore during the accelerated round of the mega-auction in February. Visit our IPL microsite for more stories. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :