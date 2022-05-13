Pat Cummins ruled out of IPL 2022

Kolkata Knight Riders all-rounder Pat Cummins has been ruled out of the remainder of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season on Friday.

The Australian Test captain is expected to return to Sydney after suffering a hip injury, as reported by cricket.com.au.

In five matches for KKR this season, Cummins picked seven wickets, including a match-winning 3/22 against the Mumbai Indians. In the earlier fixture between the sides, Cummins had racked up a 14-ball fifty to hand KKR a thrilling win over MI.

The Knight Riders are alive in the playoffs race by a slender margin with 10 points from 12 matches. Shreyas Iyer's men will face Sunrisers Hyderabad next on Saturday before their final league game against Lucknow Super Giants on Wednesday.

The 29-year-old is expected to return to action in two weeks after skipping Australia's T20Is in Sri Lanka in early June during its all-format tour to the island nation.