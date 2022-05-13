IPL 2022 IPL News IPL News Pat Cummins ruled out of IPL 2022 IPL 2022: Kolkata Knight Riders all-rounder Pat Cummins has been ruled out of the remainder of the season due to a hip injury on Friday. Team Sportstar 13 May, 2022 10:31 IST Pat Cummins is ruled out of the remainder of the IPL 2022 season. - SPORTZPICS Team Sportstar 13 May, 2022 10:31 IST Kolkata Knight Riders all-rounder Pat Cummins has been ruled out of the remainder of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season on Friday.The Australian Test captain is expected to return to Sydney after suffering a hip injury, as reported by cricket.com.au. In five matches for KKR this season, Cummins picked seven wickets, including a match-winning 3/22 against the Mumbai Indians. In the earlier fixture between the sides, Cummins had racked up a 14-ball fifty to hand KKR a thrilling win over MI. READ: CSK eliminated from IPL 2022 Playoffs race after loss against MI The Knight Riders are alive in the playoffs race by a slender margin with 10 points from 12 matches. Shreyas Iyer's men will face Sunrisers Hyderabad next on Saturday before their final league game against Lucknow Super Giants on Wednesday. The 29-year-old is expected to return to action in two weeks after skipping Australia's T20Is in Sri Lanka in early June during its all-format tour to the island nation. Visit our IPL microsite for more stories. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :