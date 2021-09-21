IPL 2021 IPL News IPL News PBKS vs RR Head to Head IPL 2021 phase 2: Full squads, key stats and records, where to watch IPL 2021 Phase 2 Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings live: Head to head stats, full squads and streaming information of PBKS vs RR, live from Dubai. Team Sportstar 21 September, 2021 09:51 IST FILE PHOTO: Punjab Kings skipper KL Rahul and his Rajasthan Royals counterpart Sanju Samson. - Sportzpics for IPL Team Sportstar 21 September, 2021 09:51 IST KL Rahul's Punjab Kings will take on Sanju Samson's Rajasthan Royals.Here are all important stats and streaming information. PBKS vs RR, IPL Today's Match Playing XI: Will Punjab play Chris Gayle vs Rajasthan in Dubai? PBKS vs RR Head to HeadSpan: 2008-2021Matches: 22Won: PBKS - 10, RR - 12HS (PBKS) vs RR: 223LS (PBKS) vs RR: 124HS (RR) vs PBKS: 226LS (RR) vs PBKS: 112 IPL 2021: Punjab Kings (PK) team preview, new signings, withdrawals and all you need to know IPL 2021 preview: Rajasthan Royals, Sunrisers Hyderabad seek revival Where to watch today's match?The IPL 2021 match between PBKS and RR will be aired live on Star Sports channels - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 3 HD. The online streaming will be available on Hotstar. IPL Phase 2 full squadsPunjab Kings (PBKS) Team SquadKL Rahul(w/c), Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Nicholas Pooran, Deepak Hooda, Shahrukh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi, Adil Rashid, Mohammed Shami, Harpreet Brar, Aiden Markram, Nathan Ellis, Ishan Porel, Chris Jordan, Jalaj Saxena, Moises Henriques, Prabhsimran Singh, Mandeep Singh, Murugan Ashwin, Sarfaraz Khan, Fabian Allen, Saurabh Kumar, Utkarsh Singh, Darshan Nalkande, Arshdeep SinghRajasthan Royals (RR) Team SquadEvin Lewis, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson(w/c), Riyan Parag, Shivam Dube, Rahul Tewatia, Chris Morris, Kartik Tyagi, Chetan Sakariya, Mustafizur Rahman, Tabraiz Shamsi, Shreyas Gopal, Liam Livingstone, Jaydev Unadkat, David Miller, Manan Vohra, KC Cariappa, Glenn Phillips, Mahipal Lomror, Oshane Thomas, Mayank Markande, Anuj Rawat, Gerald Coetzee, Kuldip Yadav, Akash Singh Visit our IPL microsite for more stories. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :