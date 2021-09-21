IPL News

PBKS vs RR Head to Head IPL 2021 phase 2: Full squads, key stats and records, where to watch

IPL 2021 Phase 2 Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings live: Head to head stats, full squads and streaming information of PBKS vs RR, live from Dubai.

21 September, 2021 09:51 IST
KL Rahul and Sanju Samson

FILE PHOTO: Punjab Kings skipper KL Rahul and his Rajasthan Royals counterpart Sanju Samson.   -  Sportzpics for IPL

21 September, 2021 09:51 IST

KL Rahul's Punjab Kings will take on Sanju Samson's Rajasthan Royals.

Here are all important stats and streaming information.


PBKS vs RR Head to Head

Span: 2008-2021

Matches: 22

Won: PBKS - 10, RR - 12

HS (PBKS) vs RR: 223

LS (PBKS) vs RR: 124

HS (RR) vs PBKS: 226

LS (RR) vs PBKS: 112


Where to watch today's match?

The IPL 2021 match between PBKS and RR will be aired live on Star Sports channels - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 3 HD. The online streaming will be available on Hotstar.

 

IPL Phase 2 full squads

Punjab Kings (PBKS) Team Squad

KL Rahul(w/c), Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Nicholas Pooran, Deepak Hooda, Shahrukh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi, Adil Rashid, Mohammed Shami, Harpreet Brar, Aiden Markram, Nathan Ellis, Ishan Porel, Chris Jordan, Jalaj Saxena, Moises Henriques, Prabhsimran Singh, Mandeep Singh, Murugan Ashwin, Sarfaraz Khan, Fabian Allen, Saurabh Kumar, Utkarsh Singh, Darshan Nalkande, Arshdeep Singh

Rajasthan Royals (RR) Team Squad

Evin Lewis, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson(w/c), Riyan Parag, Shivam Dube, Rahul Tewatia, Chris Morris, Kartik Tyagi, Chetan Sakariya, Mustafizur Rahman, Tabraiz Shamsi, Shreyas Gopal, Liam Livingstone, Jaydev Unadkat, David Miller, Manan Vohra, KC Cariappa, Glenn Phillips, Mahipal Lomror, Oshane Thomas, Mayank Markande, Anuj Rawat, Gerald Coetzee, Kuldip Yadav, Akash Singh

