PBKS vs MI live streaming info: When and where to watch Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2023 match on TV and online

Mumbai Indians will look to continue its winning momentum when it takes on Punjab Kings in Mohali on Wednesday.

ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT PBKS VS MI

When will the IPL 2023 match between Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians be played?

The IPL 2023 match between Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians will be held on May 3, Wednesday.

Where will the IPL 2023 match between Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians be played?

The IPL 2023 match between Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians will be played at the PCA Stadium in Mohali.

What time will the IPL 2023 match between Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians be played?

The IPL 2023 match between Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians will begin at 7:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2023 match?

Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians match will be televised on the Star Sports Network in India.

How can one watch the live streaming of the Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2023 match?

Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians match will be streamed live on the Jio Cinema app.

Full squads

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Nehal Wadhera, Arjun Tendulkar, Hrithik Shokeen, Piyush Chawla, Jason Behrendorff, Riley Meredith, Ramandeep Singh, Kumar Kartikeya, Shams Mulani, Vishnu Vinod, Duan Jansen, Sandeep Warrier, Jofra Archer, Akash Madhwal, Arshad Khan, Tristan Stubbs, Dewald Brevis, Raghav Goyal

Punjab Kings: Atharva Taide, Prabhsimran Singh, Matthew Short, Liam Livingstone, Harpreet Singh Bhatia, Sam Curran(c), Jitesh Sharma(w), Shahrukh Khan, Harpreet Brar, Nathan Ellis, Arshdeep Singh, Rahul Chahar, Sikandar Raza, Kagiso Rabada, Rishi Dhawan, Mohit Rathee, Shivam Singh, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Baltej Singh, Vidhwath Kaverappa, Gurnoor Brar