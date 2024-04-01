MagazineBuy Print

MI vs RR, IPL 2024: R Ashwin becomes tenth player to play 200 matches in Indian Premier League

The record for most appearances in the IPL is held by MS Dhoni with 253 appearances for Chennai Super Kings and Rising Pune Super Giant.

Published : Apr 01, 2024 20:26 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Rajasthan Royals player R Ashwin during a practice session ahead of the IPL match against Mumbai Indians, in Mumbai.
Rajasthan Royals player R Ashwin during a practice session ahead of the IPL match against Mumbai Indians, in Mumbai. | Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

Rajasthan Royals player R Ashwin during a practice session ahead of the IPL match against Mumbai Indians, in Mumbai. | Photo Credit: PTI

R. Ashwin became the tenth cricketer to play 200 IPL games during the Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals encounter at the Wankhede Stadium on Monday.

The record for most appearances in the IPL is held by MS Dhoni with 253 appearances for Chennai Super Kings and Rising Pune Super Giant.

Ashwin is the second player from Tamil Nadu to play 200 games after Dinesh Karthik.

200+ appearances in the IPL
MS Dhoni - 253
Rohit Sharma - 246
Dinesh Karthik - 245
Virat Kohli - 240
Ravindra Jadeja - 229
Shikhar Dhawan - 220
Suresh Raina - 205
Robin Uthappa - 205
Ambati Rayudu - 204
R. Ashwin - 200

