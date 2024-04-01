MI vs RR, IPL 2024: R Ashwin becomes tenth player to play 200 matches in Indian Premier League

R. Ashwin became the tenth cricketer to play 200 IPL games during the Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals encounter at the Wankhede Stadium on Monday.

The record for most appearances in the IPL is held by MS Dhoni with 253 appearances for Chennai Super Kings and Rising Pune Super Giant.

Ashwin is the second player from Tamil Nadu to play 200 games after Dinesh Karthik.