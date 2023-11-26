MagazineBuy Print

Rajasthan Royals full list of players retained, released, traded ahead of IPL 2024 auction

IPL auction 2024: Here’s the complete list of Rajasthan Royals’ released, retained and traded players ahead of this year’s Indian Premier League auction.

Published : Nov 26, 2023 16:32 IST , CHENNAI

Team Sportstar
Sanju Samson of Rajasthan Royals in action during the Indian Premier League.
Sanju Samson of Rajasthan Royals in action during the Indian Premier League. | Photo Credit: K.R. DEEPAK/THE HINDU
infoIcon

Sanju Samson of Rajasthan Royals in action during the Indian Premier League. | Photo Credit: K.R. DEEPAK/THE HINDU

The IPL 2024 auction is scheduled to take place at the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai on December 19. Each team will have a budget of Rs. 100 crore, an increase from the previous year’s Rs. 95 crore.

This will be the third and the final year of the three-year contract for each player and a mega-auction is expected next year.

This will be the first time that the auction will be held outside India. Last year, the BCCI had initially planned to hold the auction in Istanbul, but finally, it was held in Kochi.

Here’s the list of players retained and released by RR ahead of IPL 2024:

Rajasthan Royals Retained Players

Sanju Samson (c), Jos Buttler, Shimron Hetmyer, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel, Riyan Parag, Donovan Ferreira, Kunal Rathore, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Sen, Navdeep Saini, Prasidh Krishna, Sandeep Sharma, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal, Adam Zampa, Avesh Khan (from LSG).

Rajasthan Royals Released Players

Joe Root, Abdul Basith, Jason Holder, Akash Vashisht, Kuldip Yadav, Obed McCoy, Murugan Ashwin, KC Cariappa, KM Asif.

