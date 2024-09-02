LIVE Mohun Bagan SG vs East Bengal score: MBSG 1-0 EBFC; Suhail scores opening goal

Key Updates
- September 02, 2024 19:2438’
EBFC comes close to scoring as Azad Zaheem rises inside the box to head the ball towards goal off of a cross from the right wing but the ball goes wide again!
- September 02, 2024 19:2135’
Ravi of MBSG wins the ball in EBFC’s box and fires a shot but it lacked quality, straight to the keeper.
- September 02, 2024 19:1832’
Roshal Nash is subbed off early for Sayan.
- September 02, 2024 19:1631’
MBSG’s Suhail crosses it in from the right to Amandeep but the ball goes slightly over and behind. A good idea but it couldn’t come to fruition.
- September 02, 2024 19:1529’
Suhail dribbles into the box for MBSG but goes down right before taking a shot from inside the box. The ref says no penalty, PLAY ON!
- September 02, 2024 19:1226’
A free-kick for EBFC from a dangerous position right outside the box. Big chance for the red and gold brigade as Amandeep brings an EBFC attacker down. The chance is wasted as MBSG blocks the ball and clears it with ease.
- September 02, 2024 19:04GOAL18’ - Mohun Bagan’s Suhail scores opener!!!
A cross from deep near the halfway line by Salahudeen is met but a cool and calm first-touch finish by Suhail inside the box. MBSG TAKES THE LEAD!!!!
- September 02, 2024 19:0115’
Hira Mondal dribbles into the boz from the left wing after an overlapping run but the keeper comes out and blocks his way inside the box. This was the first real chance for East Bengal!
- September 02, 2024 18:5811’
Mohun Bagan’s attacker went down inside the box after a slight nudge by the EBFC defender but the ref says play on, no penalty!
- September 02, 2024 18:548’
Mohun Bagan on the attack again, this time from the left flank as Ningobam Singh takes a shot from a tight angle inside the box and goes narrowly wide.
- September 02, 2024 18:515’
The possession is being exchanged constantly as both sides have started string with quick-pace attacks from both wings.
- September 02, 2024 18:47Kick-off!
The match kicks off and Mohun Bagan scores in under 15 seconds thanks to a powerful header by Suhail but the ref says offside!
- September 02, 2024 18:34Kick-off soon!
The chief guests shook their hands with both sets of players and the match is set to begin in the next few moments.
- September 02, 2024 18:16CM Yogi Adityanath felicitated!
Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath is felicitated by AIFF.
- September 02, 2024 18:14Kalyan Chaubey is in the house!
AIFF President, Kalyan Chaubey is in the ground addressing the audience.
- September 02, 2024 18:04East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan: Sumit Rathi named Mariners’ captain in first Kolkata derby in Lucknow since 1955
- September 02, 2024 17:47What happened in the last Kolkata derby game before the Lucknow exhibition clash?
- September 02, 2024 17:25Livestreaming and telecast info
How to watch Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal FC exhibition match?
The exhibition match between Mohun Bagan and East Bengal FC, will be broadcasted live on DD Channel.
How to live stream Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal FC exhibition match?
The exhibition match between Mohun Bagan and East Bengal FC, will be live streamed on Indian Football Youtube channel..
- September 02, 2024 17:08Preview:
Kolkata derby will turn over another chapter as reserve sides of East Bengal and Mohun Bagan Super Giant will play an exhibition match in Lucknow on September 2.
The first Kolkata derby of the season, which saw both sides fielding its reserve players, was played in the Calcutta Football League on July 13. The Red and Gold Brigade prevailed over the Mariners with a 2-1 win on the day at the Salt Lake Stadium.
What would have been the first senior derby on August 18 in the 2024 Durand Cup was abandoned due to security concerns. Since then, East Bengal bowed out in the quarterfinals while Mohun Bagan reached the final set to played on August 31.
The two biggest names in Indian football had met each other several times in other parts of the country, but never had an opportunity to fight it out in Lucknow. In fact, East Bengal, in its 104 years of rich history, never played in the Uttar Pradesh capital.
Mohun Bagan, established in 1889, will take the pitch in Lucknow after 69 years. The only time the side played there was on August 30, 1955, when it drew an exhibition match 1-1 with the Lucknow XI.
Deggie Cardozo, the head coach of Mohun Bagan, said, “This is a great initiative by the AIFF President to popularise football in Uttar Pradesh. I hope this match will inspire more youngsters to take up football, and in the future, we get a lot more quality players from UP.”
Bino George, East Bengal head coach, said, “We often stress on grassroots development, and it becomes all the more important for a state like Uttar Pradesh. It is such a big state with so many districts, that if we can popularise football there even a bit, we could see so many talented players coming through. I really appreciate this initiative by the AIFF to bring such a big match to Lucknow.”
