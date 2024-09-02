Indian sports wrap, September 2: Dhanush breaks world records as India sweeps men’s air rifle event at Deaf Shooting Worlds

SHOOTING

Dhanush breaks world records as India sweeps men’s air rifle event at Deaf Shooting Worlds

Dhanush Srikanth shattered the world record in both qualification and final to win the men’s air rifle gold in style at the second World Deaf shooting championship in Hannover, Germany, on Sunday.

It was a clean sweep of medals by Indian shooters as Shourya Saini and Mohamed Vania followed Dhanush to bag the silver and bronze medals respectively. The trio had finished in that order in qualification as well.

In women’s air rifle, Mira Biatovszki of Hungary shot a world record 247.8 to beat the Indian shooters Mahit Sandhu and Natasha Joshi to the gold. Mahit who won the silver had shot a world record 627.7 in qualification.

Priyesha Deshmukh shot the second best qualification score of 623.3 but placed eighth in the final, while Natasha Joshi did well to climb to the bronze medal.

India had earlier won the women’s air pistol gold through Anuya Prasad, apart from clinching the silver and bronze medals in men’s air pistol through Abhinav Deshwal and Shubham Vashist.

RESULTS 10m air rifle Men: 1. Dhanush Srikanth 251.7 (WR) 632.7 (WR); 2. Shourya Saini 249.9 (625.0); 3. Mohammed Vania 226.2 (622.7). Women: 1. Mira Biatovszki (Hun) 247.8 (WR) 617.0; 2. Mahit Sandhu 246.0 (627.7 WR); 3. Natasha Joshi 224.4 (622.2); 8. Priyesha Deshmukh 118.5 (623.3).

Asiad medallist Lakshay Sheoran wins trap gold at Manav Rachna open shotgun championship

Asian Games silver medallist Lakshay Sheoran won the gold medal in the trap final at the Manv Rachna open shotgun championship on Sunday in Pali, beating Ahvar Rizvi 46-45.

Lakshay had qualified in the second place along with Bakhtiyar Malik with the score of 71 out of 75. The latter took the bronze medal, pushing the qualification topper Aryavansh Tyagi (73) to fourth place.

The champion was presented Rs.50,000, while the second and third places fetched Rs.30,000 and Rs.20,000, respectively.

It was a combined open competition for men and women, featuring 34 shooters in all. Jasvinder and Mohit Parashar were the two other shooters to make the final.

Ahvar had qualified with a score of 68 that was just about enough to get him a place in the final, but shot remarkably well to have a close fight for the gold.

RESULTS Trap 1. Lakshay Sheoran 46 (71); 2. Ahvar Rizvi 45 (68); 3. Bakhtiyar Malik 35 (71).

GOLF

Diksha Dagar finishes tied-38 in Irish Open

Diksha Dagar scored an even par 73 for a four-round total of 4-under 288 here as the two-time winner on the Ladies European Tour finished tied-38 after making the cut in tied-55th place, which was also the cut line, here at the Women’s Irish Open.

Playing at the par-73 O’Meara Course at Carton House, Diksha had four birdies against four bogeys, two of which came on par-5s at the 15th and the 17 holes, where she had birdies on the first two days.

While Diksha had a decent 29 putts for the round, she was found wanting with her approach shots having only 11 greens in regulation of 18.

The other three Indians, Tvesa Malik Sandhu, Pranavi Urs and Ridhima Dilawari missed the cut.

England’s Annabel Dimmock completed her return from injury as she won her first Ladies European Tour (LET) title in five years after defeating Pauline Roussin-Bouchard in a playoff.

Dimmock held a two-shot lead at the 54-hole mark and produced a round of 70 (-3) to be in the playoff alongside the Frenchwoman.

The duo headed back down to 18 for the playoff and both made pars on the first hole, but on the second hole, Roussin-Bouchard took a 3-wood off the tee.

However, it went left into the deep rough and Roussin-Bouchard had to scramble and ended up making a bogey.

Dimmock, who spent eight months out of the game nursing a thumb injury, went down the middle of the fairway with her driver and left herself two putts to win as she duly rolled in her two-foot putt to secure a second LET title.

On the final day, Dimmock made birdies on her first two holes but dropped a shot on the 12th hole.

A birdie on 13 saw her just one shot behind Roussin-Bouchard and she rolled in another birdie on 17 for her round of 70 (-3) and to finish alongside the Frenchwoman on 19-under-par.

Finland’s Ursula Wikstrom finished her consistent week with another round of 69 (-4) for a total of 18-under-par, but missed out on the playoff by one shot and ended third.

Switzerland’s Chiara Tamburlini finished in outright fourth place on 17-under-par after firing a round of 65 (-8) on the final day.

Four players were placed fifth, with Thailand’s Trichat Cheenglab, Hong Kong’s Tiffany Chan, Australia’s Kirsten Rudgeley and Italy’s Alessandra Fanali all on 14-under-par.

