RR vs CSK, IPL 2023: Rajasthan Royals hosts in-form Chennai Super Kings in battle royal

P. K. Ajith Kumar
JAIPUR 26 April, 2023 21:17 IST
FILE PHOTO: M.S. Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings is at the top of the points table with five wins in seven games. | Photo Credit: SPORTZPICS for IPL

The pilot on the Mumbai-Jaipur flight on Wednesday afternoon made an unusual announcement. “Whistle  podu,” he said.

Nobody quite blew the whistle inside the aircraft, but there was much joy to the large contingent of passengers from Chennai, all dressed in yellow. The fans of Chennai Super Kings must be hoping their team continues, at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium on Thursday, what has been a dream run.

The match, against Rajasthan Royals, promises to be a battle royal. Much has happened since the two sides first met this season.

Royals had won the game in Chennai by three runs, and continued to win. From its first five matches, it posted four victories and moved to the top of the table.

Now, that place has been taken over by CSK, which has five wins from seven games, while Royals is down to third place, behind Gujarat Titans. Fortunes change rapidly in the IPL. Royals must be desperate for a reversal of fortunes as it takes on the in-form team of the moment.

CSK skipper M.S. Dhoni will be hoping his formidable batting line-up, featuring the likes of Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway and Ajinkya Rahane, who has been such a pleasant surprise this season, continues to fire. On what could be the slow track here, he could be banking on Ravindra Jadeja and other spinners.

In R. Ashwin and Yuzvendra Chahal, the host has two top-class spinners, and left-arm seamer Trent Boult has been in splendid form too. The onus of putting enough runs on the board rests on the likes of captain Sanju Samson, Jos Buttler and Shimron Hetmyer.

